Sooners, Cowgirls go No. 1 and No. 2 in Big 12 softball Preseason Poll

STILLWATER — The Oklahoma softball programs that topped the Big 12 conference standings in 2021 enter the 2022 season once again atop the league.

The conference's coaches voted Oklahoma and Oklahoma State No. 1 and No. 2, respectively, in the Big 12 Preseason Poll released Wednesday. The defending Big 12 and national champion Sooners claim the top spot for a 10th consecutive season. OSU’s place behind OU represents the Cowgirls’ highest preseason Big 12 ranking since the first poll was conducted ahead of the 1999-2000 season.

No. 3 Texas finds itself in the top three in the league’s preseason poll for a 12th straight season, followed by No. 4 Baylor and No. 5 Iowa State. Texas Tech and Kansas round out the league’s preseason rankings at No. 6 and No. 7, respectively.

The Sooners open as conference favorites for the 13th time in 14 seasons after claiming a fourth consecutive Big 12 Championship and a fifth College World Series title last spring.