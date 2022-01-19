Sooners, Cowgirls go No. 1 and No. 2 in Big 12 softball Preseason Poll

STILLWATER — The Oklahoma softball programs that topped the Big 12 conference standings in 2021 enter the 2022 season once again atop the league.
The conference's coaches voted Oklahoma and Oklahoma State No. 1 and No. 2, respectively, in the Big 12 Preseason Poll released Wednesday. The defending Big 12 and national champion Sooners claim the top spot for a 10th consecutive season. OSU’s place behind OU represents the Cowgirls’ highest preseason Big 12 ranking since the first poll was conducted ahead of the 1999-2000 season.
No. 3 Texas finds itself in the top three in the league’s preseason poll for a 12th straight season, followed by No. 4 Baylor and No. 5 Iowa State. Texas Tech and Kansas round out the league’s preseason rankings at No. 6 and No. 7, respectively.
The Sooners open as conference favorites for the 13th time in 14 seasons after claiming a fourth consecutive Big 12 Championship and a fifth College World Series title last spring.
OU, ranked No. 1 in the D1Softball.com preseason preseason top 25 released Tuesday, returns nine all-conference players from its title-winning team, including the 2021 Big 12 player of the year Jocelyn Alo and league freshman of the year Tiare Jennings. The Sooners open at UC-Santa Barbara on Feb. 10 sporting a record of 144-14 over the last nine seasons.
OSU came in at No. 3 in the D1Softball rankings Tuesday, its highest-ever preseason mark. The Cowgirls' 15-3 regular season league record last spring marked their best finish in the Big 12 era before OSU reached the Big 12 Championship title game and fell to the Sooners.
Kenny Gajewski’s Cowgirls have finished in the top three of the conference standings in each of the past five seasons and begin their 2022 campaign at the Kajikawa Classic against Arizona State on Feb. 10.
