Sooners, Cowboys land prominent spots in AP preseason Top 25

For the fourth time since 2016, the Bedlam schools each landed spots in the Associated Press preseason Top 25 released Monday morning.

Oklahoma checks in No. 9 as the highest-ranked Big 12 program included in the preseason poll, which is voted on by a panel of 62 writers and broadcasters across the country each week during the college football season. Oklahoma State, in its highest preseason position since 2017, trails close behind at No. 12.

Sandwiched between the two Oklahoma schools from the Big 12 is defending conference champion Baylor at No. 10. Texas (164) and Kansas State (14) both received votes.

Alabama was selected No. 1 in last week’s USA Today Top 25 preseason coaches poll and reigns supreme atop the AP preseason rankings, as well. Behind the Crimson Tide are Ohio State, Georgia, Clemson and Notre Dame rounding out the top 5.

The Sooners also came in at No. 9 in the coaches poll; the coaches ranked OSU No. 11.

Notre Dame and OU are two of the five schools with first-year head coaches to feature in the AP’s preseason Top 25. Oregon, under the leadership of former Georgia defensive coordinator Dan Lanning, open at No. 11. Former Sooners coach Lincoln Riley and USC check in at No. 14, followed by Mario Cristobal and the Miami Hurricanes at No. 16.

Ahead of coach Brent Venables’ debut season in charge at OU, the Sooners hold their lowest preseason ranking since 2015 when OU opened at No. 19 before reaching the College Football Playoff later that year. The Sooners last missed out on the AP’s preseason rankings in 1999 and this year’s selection marks the 64th time OU has featured in the preseason poll.

The Sooners, whose 52 preseason top 10 selections are more than any other school, open their 2022 campaign at home against UTEP on Sept. 3.

OSU’s 11th all-time preseason AP selection comes on the heels of last season’s New Year's Day Fiesta Bowl victory over Notre Dame. Picked No. 12, it’s the Cowboys’ highest preseason ranking since they were slotted at No. 10 ahead of the 2017 season. Eight of OSU’s 11 preseason AP selection have come since 2009.

The Cowboys begin the season on Thursday Sept. 1 against Central Michigan in Stillwater.

AP Top 25 poll

Team, Previous rank, Points (first place in parenthesis)

1. Alabama, 2, 1566 (54)

2. Ohio State, 6, 1506 (6)

3. Georgia, 1, 1,455 (3)

4. Clemson, 14, 1,292

5. Notre Dame, 8, 1,242

6. Texas A&M, 1,212

7. Utah, 12, 1,209

8. Michigan, 3, 1,203

9. Oklahoma, 10, 956

10. Baylor, 5, 884

11. Oregon, 22, 831

12. Oklahoma State, 7, 814

13. North Carolina State, 20, 752

14. USC, 711

15. Michigan State, 9, 631

16. Miami, Fla., 476

17. Pittsburgh, 13, 383

18. Wisconsin, 365

19. Arkansas, 21, 348

20. Kentucky, 18, 332

21. Ole Miss, 11, 324

22. Wake Forest, 15, 303

23. Cincinnati, 4, 265

24. Houston, 17, 263

25. BYU, 19, 234

Others receiving votes: Tennessee 180, Texas 164, Iowa 163, Penn State 160, LSU 55, Fresno State 32, Minnesota 31, UCF 27, Purdue 17, Mississippi State 15, Auburn 15, Kansas State 14, Florida 14, North Carolina 9, Boise State 5, Air Force 4, Appalachian State 4, UCLA 2, San Diego State 2, South Carolina 2, Utah State 2, Nebraska 1