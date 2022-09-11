 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sooners, Cowboys climb in AP Top 25 after Week 2 wins

Fresh off of respective, ultimately decisive double-digit wins in Week 2, both Oklahoma and Oklahoma State climbed in this week’s Associated Press Top 25 poll, released Sunday afternoon.

The Sooners (2-0) remain the Big 12 Conference’s highest-ranked program, up from No. 7 to No. 6 following their 33-3 win over Kent State in Norman Saturday night.

The Cowboys, who pulled away from Arizona State with 14 fourth-quarter points to remain unbeaten in 2022, moved three spots from No. 11 last week to No. 8 in the rankings, which are voted on each week by a panel of 63 sports writers and broadcasters across the country.

College football has a new No. 1 as Georgia hurdled No. 2 Alabama for the top spot, ahead of the Crimson Tide, Ohio State, Michigan and Clemson.

No. 24 Texas A&M (No. 6 last week), No. 17 Baylor (No. 9 last week) and No. 18 Florida (No. 12 last week) each tumbled after suffering defeats in Week 2 while Notre Dame received votes while falling out of the rankings altogether following Saturday's loss to Marshall. USC, which stands 2-0 with a Week 2 win over Stanford, checked in at No. 7.

Elsewhere in the Big 12, Texas entered the AP poll for the first time this season at No. 21. Kansas State, Texas Tech and Iowa State were among those receiving votes. 

In Sunday’s USA TODAY Coaches Poll — voted on weekly by 65 FBS coaches — OU rose to No. 6 ahead if Mike Gundy’s Cowboys at No. 7.

The AP Poll is released each week at 1 p.m.

At No. 6, the Sooners remain in the top 10 for the 16th time in the last 19 polls and hold their highest rankings since Nov. 2021. OU travels to Nebraska (1-2) in Week 3. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. on FOX.

The Cowboys are back in the top 10 for the first time since the close of the 2021 season. OSU closes non conference play at home with Arkansas-Pine Bluff at 6 p.m. Saturday inside Boone Pickens Stadium. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+.

AP Top 25 - Week 2

1- Georgia

2 - AlaBama

3 - Ohio State 

4 - Michigan

5 - Clemson

6 - Oklahoma

7 - USC

8 - Oklahoma State

9 - Kentucky

10 - Arkansas

11 - Michigan State 

12 - BYU

13 - Miami

14 - Utah

15 - Tennessee

16 - NC State

17 - Baylor

18 - Florida

19 - Wake Forest

20 - Ole Miss

21 - Texas

22 - Penn State

23 - Pittsburgh

24 - Texas A&M

25 - Oregon

