STILLWATER — On a Sunday afternoon in Stillwater, No. 1 Oklahoma extended its winning streak to 41 games, sweeping the Cowgirls with a 5-1 win at Cowgirl Stadium.

With the win, the Sooners tied a program record with 41 consecutive wins and are only six games away from tying the NCAA record, set by Arizona in 1996-97 at 47 games.

“It’s incredibly hard to go through the Big 12 undefeated,” OU coach Patty Gasso said. “It’s their goal, but they don’t talk about it a lot. They just know what it takes day-to-day to grind.”

Here’s how it went down:

Lyons powers OU offense

On the first pitch of the at-bat, OU shortstop Grace Lyons lofted a ball into right center.

Whipping around the bases were teammates Cydney Sanders and Jayda Coleman, who both touched home and accounted for the first two runs of the game.

“She did whatever she had to do,” Gasso said. “I really loved her intent today and just her leadership.”

After being held scoreless for the first six innings Saturday, the OU (49-1, 18-0 Big 12) offense found its rhythm, recording seven hits and five runs Sunday.

Lyons accounted for a game-high three RBIs on Sunday, adding another in the sixth on a sacrifice fly to again score Coleman.

Additionally, Alynah Torres added two RBIs on a double in the fifth, finishing the weekend batting 4-for-8 with four RBIs.

“She’s been in and out of the lineup, and I think she’s pretty much saying, ‘What are you doing?’” Gasso said. “And I’m listening. She was clutch.”

Cowgirls lose 10 of their last 12 games

On the opposite side, the Cowgirls mustered only one run, scored on a double from first baseman Micaela Wark in the fifth inning.

For OSU (41-13, 10-8), getting swept by the Sooners accounts for loss No. 10 in 12 games to close the regular season.

“The reality of this is, my record against OU is not very good,” OSU coach Kenny Gajewski said. “So, we’ve been in these spots a lot and then we’ve been able to peak here at the right time.”

Since being hired, Gajewski is 2-23 against the Sooners.

“We had chances in all these games to make it hard on them,” Gajewski said. “We had a real chance to win last night. We have a lot to draw from.”

Despite the sudden slide, Gajewski is willing to draw positives from the group’s performance this weekend, citing pitcher Kyra Aycock’s outing on Saturday, and her inning of relief Sunday.

Big 12 Tournament seeding set

With an unblemished record in conference play, the Sooners earned the No. 1 seed in the Big 12 Tournament, scheduled to start Thursday. OU will earn a first-round bye, not playing until 1 p.m. Friday.

Meanwhile, the Cowgirls locked in as the No. 3 seed, opening Thursday at 6 p.m. against Kansas.

OSU celebrates five seniors

The Cowgirls celebrated their senior class Sunday, honoring five starters after the game.

Among them were centerfielder Chyenne Factor, catcher Taylor Tuck, second baseman Rachel Becker, shortsop Kiley Naomi and designated player Morgyn Wynne.

Factor’s performance was highlighted by a catch at the outfield wall, robbing OU’s Haley Lee of a home run in the second inning. Factor would also account for the only run OSU scored, reaching safely on Wark’s double.

OKLAHOMA 5, OKLAHOMA STATE 1

OU;002;021;0; -- ;5;7;0

OSU;000;001;0; -- ;1;6;2

Storako and Lee. Kilfoyl, Aycock (7) and Tuck. W: Storako (16-0). L: Kilfoyl (12-5). Save: None. HR: None. T: 2:38. A: 1,565