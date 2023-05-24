ARLINGTON, Texas — Prior to its Big 12 tournament opener, OU ranked 18th nationally in team walks.

On Wednesday, it recorded 13, which translated to nine runs — the most plated against OSU this season.

It correlated perfectly with the team’s montra: “Chaous,” — the word "chaos" — with an OU twist in the spelling.

“’Chaous’ is about playing together as an offense and making it hard for (other teams) to get going,” OU coach Skip Johnson said. “I think Ted Williams said it best, ‘get a good pitch to hit’.”

The offensive production this season is behind its total from a season ago, which should be expected when losing the bevy of pieces it lost to the MLB draft following its run to the College World Series Final.

The patience at the plate allowed the Sooners (31-24, 11-13) to garner a seven-run cushion through the first three innings — a lead they wouldn’t relinquish in OU’s 9-5 win over No. 18 OSU at Globe Life Field.

From the opening pitch, the ‘chaous’ ensued.

OU struck first in the top of the first with a 2 RBi single up the middle from shortstop Dakota Harris.

Less than a week prior when the two teams competed in a three-game series in Norman, the Sooners struggled with runners in scoring position.

“That was huge,” Johnson said. “It busted the bubble a little bit. We’ve talked about making sure we’re aware of where we are present and he (understood the situation). Him coming out and getting a hit in the first inning was big.”

OSU starting pitcher Carson Benge surrendered a season-high earned runs (7) off three walks and five hits. It was a polar-opposite outing for the redshirt freshman two-way who hadn’t surrendered more than three runs in his past five outings.

A pivotal role in that? OU’s discipline at the plate, according to OSU coach Josh Holliday.

“That’s the pitcher versus hitter battle element of the game is one of the best facets of the game,” he said. “That’s their offensive philosophy and they’re good at it. They stuck to it played it well.”

Carter Campbell started on the mound for OU, retiring his first six batters faced. His outing was cut short after 2.1 innings of work

The Cowboys (37-17, 15-9) threatened in the bottom of the third inning with a three-run rally off four hits. But OU pitcher James Hitt managed to escape a situation that could have been much worse.

Junior reliever Carter Campbell finished the game, entered action in the bottom of the sixth, producing four innings, striking out two and surrendering just one run in the ninth inning.

“I had all my pitches going,” Campbell said. “As (Johnson) always tells me, ‘just go out there and throw it to the man in front of you.’ It’s not hard to do when you’ve got a defense like ours behind you.”

OSU will meet the West Virginia/Texas Tech loser in an elimination game at 12:30 p.m. Thursday while OU will play the West Virginia/Texas Tech winner at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

OSU 5, OU 9

Oklahoma State;0,0,3,0,1,0,0,0,1;-;5,8,2;

Oklahoma;3,1,3,0,0,0,2,0,0;-;9,8,2;

Benge, Blake (3), Root (5), Stebens (7), Keisel (9) and Adkison; Atwood, Hitt (3), Campbell (6) and Carmichael. W: Hitt (6-1). L: Benge (2-2). S: Campbell. T: 3:47. A:

