Soon-to-be OSU receiver Tykie Andrews has a ‘special type of bond’ with Kasey Dunn

STILLWATER — Oklahoma State lost six wide receivers this offseason.

Braydon Johnson exhausted his eligibility. Braylin Presley, John Paul Richardson, Bryson Green, Langston Anderson and Stephon Johnson Jr. all transferred out of the Cowboys’ program.

Replacing the talent would be a daunting task for offensive coordinator Kasey Dunn. But it’s one that Enid wide receiver Tykie Andrews is prepared to attack.

“Yes, that’s a challenge I’m definitely willing to take head-on for sure, because I believe in my abilities and my work ethic to push the envelope of playing in my freshman year,” Andrews said, the latest wide receiver to commit to OSU. “Coach Dunn, he doesn’t mind playing freshmen at all, so as long as I work hard and stay true to the game, I can see myself on the field freshman year.”

Andrews is right. Dunn has leaned on true freshmen receivers during meaningful minutes, with Richardson and Green being prime examples.

Andrews wants to be the next one on that list.

Along with Aledo, Texas receiver Jalen Pope and Salt Lake City running back Sesi Vailahi, Andrews is expected to sign with the Cowboys this Wednesday during National Signing Day, bringing OSU’s incoming freshmen class to 20 signees.

Up to this point, the 6-foot pass catcher from Enid has described his recruiting experience as an “off-and-on” process that required patience in order to work. As a senior with the Plainsmen, Andrews caught 135 passes for 1,557 yards and 17 touchdowns, but the offers weren’t coming in.

He’d picked up a few, with Ivy League university Dartmouth, Drake and Navy offering the pass catcher. Then, Dunn got involved.

“We actually talk frequent, you could have sworn we were related or something,” Andrews said. “We’re actually really close and I went down there for an official visit last weekend, and he took me to his house, and I visited with his wife and kids and stuff like that.

“He said himself, he gets close to recruits, but he hasn’t been as close to a recruit as he has with me. So, I take that close to heart, that me and him have this special type of bond.”

Dunn wasn’t the only one with OSU ties around Andrews.

His head coach at Enid, Rashaun Woods, was a receiver for the Cowboys from 2000-03, setting Big 12 career records in receptions, yards and touchdowns.

Woods has since accepted a head coaching job at Tyler High School in Texas, but Andrews credits his head coach for motivating him during the process.

“For him playing the same position I do, and the accomplishments that he had at Oklahoma State, it kind of motivated me,” Andrews said. “He really didn’t push me toward Oklahoma State, he was by my side wherever I was going to go but, I kind of wanted to go there for my own, and to push myself to be great.”

Years earlier, Andrews didn’t envision himself in an orange and black jersey on Saturdays. He was born and raised in Enid, and his family was split on who they rooted for, with some favoring OSU and other pulling for Oklahoma.

“When the Bedlam games came around, it was kind of hard to choose a side, but I was somehow on the orange side,” Andrews said.

Despite rooting for the Cowboys, Andrews still envisioned himself at OU because of several family ties.

“If I were to tell myself a few years back that I was going to end up at Oklahoma State, I would have called myself crazy,” he said. “But that’s where I am and I’m happy to be here.”

It’s hard for Andrews to describe his emotions from when he received the call. They were there, but the best he could come up with was “mind-boggling.”

Andrews would announce his commitment publicly on Jan. 14 via Twitter, paired with the words “110% COMMITTED.”

The next few months will be hectic for Andrews. He’ll sign with the Cowboys on Wednesday, making it official. He’s still finishing out his basketball season at Enid and is expected to arrive on the OSU campus in June.

Through all the craziness, that phone call from Dunn is special to Andrews. And one of his favorite moments came when he delivered the news to Woods.

“He almost teared up himself,” Andrews said. “It was a blessing to say the least.”