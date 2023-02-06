STILLWATER — Last Tuesday, Luke Surber was asked how he stays focused against high-level competition.

Surber, Oklahoma State’s 197-pound starter, had lost two of his last three ranked matches up to that point. A win against West Virginia’s Austin Cooley was sandwiched between losses to Oregon State’s Tanner Harvey (No. 15) and Iowa State’s Yonger Bastida (No. 5).

Bastida was the most recent. He’d defeated Surber 7-2 in Ames, Iowa, the weekend before, factoring into the Cyclones snapping the Cowboys’ six-match win streak.

But Surber’s answer was one of confidence. “Just knowing, if I’m going to win nationals, I’m going to have to go through guys like that,” he said. “It’s just preparing me for the end.”

Five days later — with Oklahoma State hosting No. 8 Missouri at Gallagher-Iba Arena — Surber would draw another ranked opponent. This time it was Rocky Elam, the No. 1 ranked 197-pounder in the country.

By the time Surber and Elam met on the mat, things were looking dire for the Cowboys. Dustin Plott, the Cowboys’ 174-pound starter, had been upset. 165-pounder Wyatt Sheets had lost via major decision.

Travis Wittlake (184 pounds) had picked up a win, but with Missouri leading with four matches left — and trotting out the No. 1 wrestler at 197 and the No. 8 heavyweight in consecutive matches — OSU needed a win.

“The outcome didn’t look good after we lost at 174,” OSU coach John Smith said. “Somebody had to win something there quickly.”

In came Surber.

The 19th ranked 197-pounder scored a quick takedown. Elam would counter with an escape and takedown of his own. Surber finished the first period with a reversal to regain his lead.

Surber and Elam had never wrestled before. Following the match, Surber admitted the two have wrestled freestyle in the past, but not folkstyle.

In fact, Surber said he didn’t change much when preparing for Elam this week.

“He’s pretty long,” Surber said. “I’m taller than most people and I think he’s taller than me. (It was really) just being ready to re-attack when he shot.”

Elam — who is just barely taller than Surber — added an escape point in the second period, followed shortly by Surber getting a stalling warning.

Entering Sunday, Surber has a record of 5-4 against ranked opponents, his most prominent victory coming against Rider’s Ethan Laird in the Southern Scuffle back in January — who at the time was ranked fourth and has since fallen to No. 8.

“For (Surber) at 197 he needs to continue to build confidence,” Smith said. “He needs to continue to step out and recognize, you want to wrestle for seven minutes and compete for seven minutes and embrace the seven minutes.”

During the third, Surber would conclude his scoring with an escape point. In the dying seconds, Elam would make a last-ditch attempt at a takedown, but Surber would hold him off.

The final buzzer rang as Surber released Elam, sealing the 5-4 victory.

“He did a nice job holding on and defending his legs,” Smith said. “I think right now, that’s a big win for him, no matter how it looked, right?”

The Cowboys would drop the next two matches, with heavyweight Konner Doucet and 125-pounder Reece Witcraft losing. But Surber’s upset kept the Cowboys within reach, trailing by only four team points.

In the final match, 133-pound starter Daton Fix needed to win by 10-plus points against No. 26 Connor Brown to secure a dual victory. He would do just that, winning 14-3 and sealing a win by criteria.

OSU outscored Missouri 45-43 to win the team dual, 17-16.

It serves as the second top 10 win for the Cowboys this weekend, paired with a win against No. 6 Michigan on Friday at Globe Life Field. OSU (11-2 overall, 6-1 Big 12), finishes a four-dual stretch against ranked opponents 3-1, the lone loss coming against ISU.

“We’re Oklahoma State. We’re the team to beat always,” Fix said of the conversations about Missouri, who dethroned the Cowboys last year at the Big 12 Tournament. “We’re always the biggest dual on everybody’s schedule. Regardless of if we’re down at the beginning of the year, people say it’s a development year, it doesn’t matter. We still have 34 national titles and teams want to beat us.”

The road doesn’t get easier for Surber. This Friday, he’ll draw South Dakota State’s Tanner Sloan, who ranked 11th in this week’s InterMat rankings. Stanford’s Nick Stemmet — currently 27th — comes next.

He’ll catch Iowa’s seventh-ranked Jacob Warner to close the regular season before the Big 12 Tournament and then, nationals.

But as Surber said earlier in the week, it all prepares him for the end.

And as Surber released Elam, he jumped to his feet, shooting a quick high-five to assistant coach Zack Esposito before raising his hands in the air.

The TV broadcast captured Surber tapping his pointer finger against his chest before holding it high in the air and emphatically yelled to the crowd, “I’m No. 1.”