Oklahoma

2023 record: 36-1 (9-0)

Looking back: Top-ranked Oklahoma pushed its winning streak to 28 games after a three-game sweep against visiting Texas Tech over the weekend. The Sooners didn't allow a run to be scored. Haley Lee hit three home runs over the weekend.

Looking ahead: The Sooners step away from the Big 12 schedule for four games. The marquee matchup will be Tuesday's 6 p.m. game against LSU (ESPN2). Following the mid-week visit to the SEC school, OU will participate in the Miami (Ohio) Tournament. The Sooners will face Oakland (10 a.m.) and Louisville (4 p.m.) on Saturday before challenging the host school Miami at 9 a.m. Sunday.

Notable: OU has a team batting average of .380. There are three players topping the .400 mark: Jayda Coleman (.464), Tiare Jennings (.446) and Lee (.446). ... The trio has hit 31 of the team's 69 home runs in 2023. Coleman and Lee have 11 apiece. Jennings has 9. ... Alyssa Brito has 40 hits this season, with 21 of those being extra-base hits. ... Nicole May (0.43) has the best ERA entering the week, followed by Alex Storako (0.73), Kierston Deal (1.19) and Jordy Bahl (1.42). ... OU has 22 shutouts in 37 games.

Oklahoma State

2023 record: 35-3 (6-0)

Looking back: OSU suffered its first loss in 14 games to open the week, dropping a midweek game against Wichita State 8-7. The Cowgirls would rattle off three wins against Kansas to close the week, outscoring the Jayhawks 19-6 across a weekend series in Lawrence, Kansas.

Looking ahead: The Cowgirls open a six-game home stand this week, facing Tulsa for the second time this season at 6 p.m. on Tuesday. OSU follows it with another midweek against UT-Arlington at 6 p.m. on Wednesday. For the weekend series, OSU draws Iowa State, opening a three-game series against the Cyclones at 6 p.m. on Friday. The series continues Saturday at 2 p.m. and closes on Sunday at 12 p.m. The weekend series will be broadcast on ESPN+.

Notable: The series sweep of KU improved OSU’s conference record to 6-0…In the first game against KU, first baseman Micaela Wark blasted a two-run home run in the seventh inning to give OSU the lead late…The Cowgirls have recorded 10-plus hits in 18 games this season…OSU fell to No. 3 in D1Softball’s latest Top 25.

Tulsa

2023 record: 16-20 (2-4)

Looking back: The Hurricane was swept in three games at South Florida last week, getting shut out 7-0 in the series opener followed by a 2-1 loss in extra innings and a 5-4 defeat Saturday after leading that game 4-1 heading into the seventh inning.

Looking ahead: TU visits OSU on Tuesday in a rematch of a narrow game two weeks ago that was won 3-1 by the Cowgirls in extra innings. The conference slate continues with a home series against UCF starting Friday.

Notable: Maura Moore pitched five innings in the series finale against USF, allowing three hits and one run on a home run. ... Rylee Keith hit her fourth home run and drove in three runs Saturday. ... Kailyn Bearpaw leads the Hurricane with 27 RBI.

