Smith's 19 points help No. 5 Baylor top Oklahoma State 65-58

STILLWATER — NaLyssa Smith had 19 points and 15 rebounds, and the No. 5 Baylor women beat Oklahoma State 65-58 Wednesday night.

Sarah Andrews scored 17 points and Queen Egbo added 13 points for the Bears (22-5, 12-3 Big 12), who won their seventh straight and remained tied with Iowa State for the conference lead.

It wasn’t the dominant performance the Bears put forth in a 67-49 home win over Oklahoma State on Jan. 19, but it moved the standings just the same.

“It was definitely an eye opener for our group,” Baylor coach Nikki Collen said. “But, you know, sometimes you've got to find a way, especially on the road. And I thought at least we did that. We found a way. We stayed composed. We got stops when we needed to.”

Lexy Keys scored 13 points and Lauren Fields added 12 for Oklahoma State (8-16, 3-12). Fields, who was Oklahoma State’s scoring leader for the season with 16.5 points per game, was held to 4-for-23 shooting.

The Cowgirls shot 30.7% overall.