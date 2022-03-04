Smith calls for 'crazy effort' as Cowboys seek 10th consecutive Big 12 wrestling title

STILLWATER — For the first time in nearly a decade, Oklahoma State travels to the Big 12 Wrestling Championships this weekend as something other than a prohibitive favorite.

In the wake of an unusual regular season, the Cowboys find themselves in an unfamiliar position.

In spite of the foreign circumstances, John Smith hasn’t dampened the expectations for the nine-time reigning conference champions as they prepare for a weekend on the mat in Tulsa.

“I think after you win nine in a row, you’re not going in hoping to take second,” said OSU’s 31st-year coach.

Not since 2013 have the Cowboys gone to the Big 12 Championships and come away without the ultimate team silverware. But as OSU arrives at the two-day event at BOK Center on Saturday, it’s Iowa State — which scored a 20-12 dual victory over OSU on Jan. 30 — that enters as the favorite.

All 10 Cyclone wrestlers earned seeding when the conference tournament brackets were released Monday, led by Ian Parker at 141 pounds and David Carr at 157, leaving OSU in a pack with Missouri, North Dakota State and Oklahoma with nine seeded wrestlers. The Cowboys come with three top-seeds in Daton Fix (133), Kaden Gfeller (149) and Dustin Plott 124).

Led by that trio, OSU sits firmly in the hunt for its 10th consecutive Big 12. But if Smith is to collect conference championship No. 24 this weekend, it’s going to require some Cowboy magic.

“There’s greater pressure on it,” Smith said. “We won nine straight. Let’s go win 10. It’s going to take a real, crazy effort to do it. So either you’re going to buy into that crazy effort or it may not happen.”

OSU’s postseason trip to Tulsa comes in the aftermath of a regular season marred by injury and as many dual losses — four — as the Cowboys have suffered in any season since 2013-14.

The Cowboys’ first injury blow came when AJ Ferrari saw his sophomore season ended by a Jan. 24 car crash. OSU dropped four of its next five duals without the defending national champion at 198, and a rash of injuries followed in February, concluding with absences from Wyatt Sheets and Travis Wittlake in the Cowboys’ Feb. 20 regular-season finale against Oklahoma.

Sheets and Wittlake enter the weekend seeded third and fourth in their respective weight classes and are expected to compete. Asked this week, Smith could not remember a year in which OSU went to the conference championship so hobbled.

“Maybe (we’ve been in) the environment where we were performing bad,” he said. “Had nothing to do with anything other than we’re not performing well. This is a combination of guys that are limping around and hurting a little bit. There’s some pain involved in it.”

Missing leaders such as Ferrari and featuring newcomers like true freshman Carter Young — the No. 5 seed at 141 — OSU’s title hopes hinge heavily on stars in Fix, Gfeller and Plott not only to pick up wins this week, but to rack up bonus points in their respective competitions.

It’s pressure upperclassmen such as Plott and Gfeller are familiar with. But it's a pressure only heightened this year by OSU’s relative struggles.

“You have to perform,” Gfeller said. “There’s guys out. Other guys have to step up, and that’s what we have to do this week.”

To Gfeller, at least, the element of rare doubt the Cowboys face this weekend also presents an opportunity. Storming to another conference title as an underdog, he believes, would only make a 10th title in a row that much sweeter.

“To be able to do that — win — against Iowa State and Missouri this year, everything we’ve been through, to be able to say we’re still on top would be a cool feeling,” Gfeller said.

