Smith: AJ Ferrari out for remainder of the season

Oklahoma State AJ Ferrari, the defending national champion at 197 pounds, will not return to the mat this season, coach John Smith announced on his weekly radio show Monday night.

Ferrari has not competed since a car crash involving the sophomore wrestler, OSU distance runner Isai Rodriguez and a 56-year old woman on State Highway 33 on Jan. 24.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol crash report, Ferrari attempted to pass three vehicles in a no-passing zone — with Rodriguez in the passenger seat — three miles east of Perkins, Oklahoma when he collided with an oncoming vehicle before overturning “an unknown amount of times”.

Rodriguez was treated for minor injuries at Stillwater Medical following the crash. The woman, according to OHP, was not injured.

Ferrari was airlifted from the crash scene to Oklahoma City’s OU Medical Center where a hospital spokesperson said he was in “serious condition” on Jan. 24. That night, his father, AJ Ferrari Sr., wrote in a Facebook post that Ferrari had suffered bruising and internal bleeding.

Further details on Ferrari’s injuries have not since been revealed.

Ferrari became the third wrestler in program history to win a national title as a true freshman in 2021. He was ranked No. 1 in his weight class and stood 10-0 this season at the time of the crash.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.