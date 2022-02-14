 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Smith: AJ Ferrari out for remainder of the season
Smith: AJ Ferrari out for remainder of the season

Big 12 Wrestling Chamionships (copy)

Oklahoma State's AJ Ferrari rides Wyoming's Stephen Buchanan during their 197lbs. championship match during the second day of the Big 12 Wrestling Championship at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Okla. on Sunday, March 7, 2021. Ferrari would win the match 13-8 to help Oklahoma State tie with Oklahoma for the team title.

 Ian Maule, Tulsa World

Oklahoma State AJ Ferrari, the defending national champion at 197 pounds, will not return to the mat this season, coach John Smith announced on his weekly radio show Monday night.

Ferrari has not competed since a car crash involving the sophomore wrestler, OSU distance runner Isai Rodriguez and a 56-year old woman on State Highway 33 on Jan. 24.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol crash report, Ferrari attempted to pass three vehicles in a no-passing zone — with Rodriguez in the passenger seat — three miles east of Perkins, Oklahoma when he collided with an oncoming vehicle before overturning “an unknown amount of times”.

Rodriguez was treated for minor injuries at Stillwater Medical following the crash. The woman, according to OHP, was not injured.

Ferrari was airlifted from the crash scene to Oklahoma City’s OU Medical Center where a hospital spokesperson said he was in “serious condition” on Jan. 24. That night, his father, AJ Ferrari Sr., wrote in a Facebook post that Ferrari had suffered bruising and internal bleeding.

Further details on Ferrari’s injuries have not since been revealed.

Ferrari became the third wrestler in program history to win a national title as a true freshman in 2021. He was ranked No. 1 in his weight class and stood 10-0 this season at the time of the crash.

eli.lederman@tulsaworld.com

