'Small margins': Cowboys regroup after dropping first Big 12 series to TCU

STILLWATER — After taking four series victories from the first four weekends of Big 12 baseball this spring, Oklahoma State finally hit a stumbling block over the weekend. At the hands of visiting TCU, the Cowboys (27-13, 10-5 Big 12) dropped their first league series of 2022 Sunday at O’Brate Stadium.

“(Both games went) down to the wire on Saturday and Sunday,” coach Josh Holliday said Monday. “We didn’t have enough winning plays in our column there across those two days. Some good battles. Small margins. One play here, one play there. That’s the nature of it.”

A weekend that began with another gem from OSU right-hander Justin Campbell closed in different fashion as the Cowboys took their first back-to-back losses since early March and fell from their stoop atop the Big 12 standings.

Campbell dazzled in the opener Friday night, a 13-2 OSU win. The 6-foot-7 sophomore — who on Monday earned Big 12 Pitcher of the Week honors for a second consecutive week — matched a career-high with 14 strikeouts and allowed two runs on three hits over eight innings, improving to 6-1 on the year.

But those TCU bats Campbell quieted Friday erupted in Saturday’s middle game. The visitors tagged Cowboys starter Victor Mederos for six runs (five earned) in two innings pitched and held off a late OSU comeback to claim a 6-4 win. And TCU hit the hosts late Sunday, scoring four runs in the final four innings to secure the series victory with a 7-6 win.

“It’s not the last pitch (that matters), it’s how many pitches along the way you’re able to win,” Holliday said. “Whether it’s a pitch that you make when you’re on the mound or playing on defense or one more great at bat somewhere along the line. TCU just won more pitches in those two games.”

Heading home with a pair of wins in Stillwater, TCU (27-13, 12-6) now sits 1.5 games up on the Cowboys in first place of the Big 12 standings with a month remaining before the Big 12 Championship from May 25-29 at Globe Life Field. OSU travels to Texas (30-13, 9-6) with a one-game lead over the third-place Longhorns.

The Cowboys' weekend stumble arrives just as Holliday and Co. embark on the toughest stretch of their 2022 schedule. Ahead over the next three next weekends is the trip to Texas followed by a pair of home series against Ohio Valley Conference contender Southeast Missouri State and Big 12 fourth-place Texas Tech.

With an eye on what lies ahead, Cowboys like Jake Thompson are putting the weekend against TCU behind them.

“Can’t really think about yesterday,” the veteran, who leads OSU hitting .325, said. “Get ready for the next step.

“The reason we had such a good preseason pre-Big 12 schedule is to get us ready for this stretch. It’s going to be a lot of fun. We can’t give them anything. We have to make sure we keep going. These are talented teams we’re going to be playing.”

Before jumping to Texas, the Cowboys will first turn their attention to a third midweek meeting this season with Wichita State on Tuesday night, this time at Riverfront Stadium, home of the Double-A Wichita Wind Surge.

OSU has taken each of the previous two games between the teams in 2022 — a 5-3 win at the Shockers on April 5 and an 8-5 victory in Stillwater a week later. And each time, the Cowboys have faced the same Wichita State starting pitcher: 6-foot-3 freshman left hander Jace Miner.

Whether OSU will see Miner again Tuesday is among the wrinkles Holliday is considering as his Cowboys prepare for a peculiar third meeting with a non conference team.

“You’re trying to figure out who they’re going to pitch against you, you know?" Holliday said. "I’ll go look at the box scores and see who they threw on the weekend and see if they may look to throw similar to way they’ve done the first two times we’ve played them.

"Sometimes you don’t know. Sometimes they flip it right? Give someone else a chance.”

Miner enters Tuesday (6:30 p.m. first pitch) plenty rested having last pitched on April 15. Holliday did not name a starter on Monday; OSU right-hander Trevor Martin has started each of the Cowboys’ last two midweek games.

