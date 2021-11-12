Slow burn: Knowles, OSU defense confident ahead of latest challenge vs TCU

STILLWATER — Last Saturday in West Virginia, following Oklahoma State’s latest smothering defensive effort, Jim Knowles spoke about confidence.
After watching his defense record eight sacks and hold the Mountaineers to 17 rushing yards, the Cowboys’ fourth-year coordinator explained that performances like that one — of which there have been many for OSU this fall — no longer surprise him. On the contrary, they’re what he’s come to expect.
“We know now in the core of our being that we can win games and be dominant,” Knowles said in Morgantown.
While the 10th-ranked Cowboys have cut down offenses one week after another and emerged as not only the top defense in the Big 12, but as one of the best in the nation in 2021, that innate belief has trickled down. Defensive tackle Brendon Evers spoke about it earlier this week.
"When I personally step out on the field, I know 10 other guys are gonna sell out the way I'm trying to sell out,” Evers said. “Every play. I have a firm belief every time we step on the field that we're not going to give up a play. We're not going to give up a touchdown”
The progression for this defense, which ranks third in the country in yards allowed, has been a slow burn under Knowles since he arrived in Stillwater in January of 2018. On Saturday at 7 p.m. at Boone Pickens Stadium, the Cowboys (8-1, 5-1 Big 12) face a TCU attack that accounted for 562 yards of total offense last weekend in a 30-28 win over Baylor.
The Horned Frogs (4-5, 2-4) visit likely without leading rusher Zach Evans. The former five-star recruit has been sidelined by turf toe since an Oct. 9 win against Texas Tech. Sophomore Kendre Miller was deputized in his place and is averaging 7.2 yards per carry.
But TCU, under the leadership of coach Jerry Kill following Gary Patterson’s mid-season departure, will certainly travel with quarterback Chandler Morris, who torched the Bears a week ago. The former Oklahoma passer has emerged from the transfer saga that clouded his departure from Norman and over TCU’s past two games Morris has staked claim to the starting quarterback job.
He threw for 461 yards in the win over Baylor with three total touchdowns, and showed off his mobility with 70 rushing yards that made him TCU’s leading rusher.
“He made a bunch of plays,” OSU coach Mike Gundy said. “(He) made athletic plays. Ran the ball. Scrambled around. Found guys open and threw it down the field. I thought he played very athletic for his position and had a bunch of success.”
But this OSU defense, comprised of veterans such as Malcolm Rodriguez, Brock Martin and Evers, hasn't been fazed by quarterbacks, running backs or big numbers this fall. A week ago, it capped West Virginia to 133 yards of total offense.
Evers this week thought back to Knowles' first meeting with the defense when he showed up in 2018. Current defensive stars like Rodriguez, Martin and Kolby Harvell-Peel — then underclassmen — sat in that room. Knowles dumped a head-spinning amount of information on them that day.
"He came in and we're all like, 'who the hell is this guy?',” Evers said.
“I was there his first season and it definitely wasn't the way it is now. It's been awesome to see and get to grow up in this system and see the final product he was preaching that first meeting.”
It took time for OSU's defense to warm up to the coordinator who's earned the nickname, "mad scientist." Knowles admitted earlier this fall that his transition with the Cowboys required some adapting.
But as he's settled in, his defense has grown in stature. And now, nine game into this season, Knowles' defense carries with it the ingrained confidence he's passed down; one Knowles spoke about in West Virginia that the Cowboys take into their next challenge.
"We're getting better every week," Evers said. "We're playing with a certain confidence and cohesiveness with the guys on the field.”