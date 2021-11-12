Slow burn: Knowles, OSU defense confident ahead of latest challenge vs TCU

STILLWATER — Last Saturday in West Virginia, following Oklahoma State’s latest smothering defensive effort, Jim Knowles spoke about confidence.

After watching his defense record eight sacks and hold the Mountaineers to 17 rushing yards, the Cowboys’ fourth-year coordinator explained that performances like that one — of which there have been many for OSU this fall — no longer surprise him. On the contrary, they’re what he’s come to expect.

“We know now in the core of our being that we can win games and be dominant,” Knowles said in Morgantown.

While the 10th-ranked Cowboys have cut down offenses one week after another and emerged as not only the top defense in the Big 12, but as one of the best in the nation in 2021, that innate belief has trickled down. Defensive tackle Brendon Evers spoke about it earlier this week.

"When I personally step out on the field, I know 10 other guys are gonna sell out the way I'm trying to sell out,” Evers said. “Every play. I have a firm belief every time we step on the field that we're not going to give up a play. We're not going to give up a touchdown”