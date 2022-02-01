 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sliding Cowgirls head to Kansas with losing streak at six
Sliding Cowgirls head to Kansas with losing streak at six

  Updated
Oklahoma St Baylor Basketball (copy)

Baylor center Queen Egbo (4) blocks the shot of Oklahoma State forward Taylen Collins during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, in Waco, Texas. (Rod Aydelotte/Waco Tribune-Herald via AP)

 Rod Aydelotte

Oklahoma State (6-12, 1-8 Big 12) at Kansas (13-5, 4-4 Big 12)

7 p.m. Wednesday, Allen Fieldhouse, Lawrence, Kansas

Stream: Big 12 Now on ESPN+ Radio: KGFY-105.5 FM

Three storylines

Back-to-back: The Cowgirls travel to Kansas to meet the Jayhawks for the second time in five days Wednesday. Kansas came to Gallagher-Iba Arena and handed OSU its sixth consecutive defeat in a 68-54 win on Saturday. The Cowgirls remain winless at home in Big 12 play as they kick off a two-game road trip concluding Saturday at Iowa State.

Udoumoh, Notoa and Reeves to return: OSU coach Jim Littell told reporters Monday that Ruthie Udoumoh, Neferatali Notoa and Brittany Reeves will be available for the Cowgirls against the Jayhawks Wednesday after the trio missed out on Saturday’s home defeat.

“We’ll just say this is a coach's decision,” Littell said following the loss, according to The O’Colly.

Littell did not elaborate Monday when asked about their absences.

Local foe: The Cowgirls were burned by an Oklahoman on Saturday as Sand Springs’ Holly Kersgieter dropped 17 points and 14 rebounds in the 14-point loss. Kersgieter, who played at Charles Page High School, is averaging 14.3 points on 41.5% shooting and pulling down 4.5 rebounds per game as a junior.

— Eli Lederman, Tulsa World

eli.lederman@tulsaworld.com

OSU Sports Writer

I cover Oklahoma State athletics for the Tulsa World. I have previously worked for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, Emporia Gazette in Kansas and the Columbia Missourian. I graduated from the University of Missouri in 2020 and am a native of Mamaroneck, NY.

