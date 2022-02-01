Sliding Cowgirls head to Kansas with losing streak at six

Oklahoma State (6-12, 1-8 Big 12) at Kansas (13-5, 4-4 Big 12)

7 p.m. Wednesday, Allen Fieldhouse, Lawrence, Kansas

Stream: Big 12 Now on ESPN+ Radio: KGFY-105.5 FM

Three storylines

Back-to-back: The Cowgirls travel to Kansas to meet the Jayhawks for the second time in five days Wednesday. Kansas came to Gallagher-Iba Arena and handed OSU its sixth consecutive defeat in a 68-54 win on Saturday. The Cowgirls remain winless at home in Big 12 play as they kick off a two-game road trip concluding Saturday at Iowa State.

Udoumoh, Notoa and Reeves to return: OSU coach Jim Littell told reporters Monday that Ruthie Udoumoh, Neferatali Notoa and Brittany Reeves will be available for the Cowgirls against the Jayhawks Wednesday after the trio missed out on Saturday’s home defeat.

“We’ll just say this is a coach's decision,” Littell said following the loss, according to The O’Colly.