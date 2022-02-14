Sixth-ranked Jayhawks stomp OSU with big second half in Lawrence

Powered by 19 first-half points between Ochai Agbaji and David McCormack and a 20-5 run after halftime, the No. 6 Kansas Jayhawks pounded Oklahoma State 76-62 Monday night to complete the season sweep over the Cowboys at Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas.

Ogbaji, who entered averaging 19.9 points per game, scored 20 on 5-for-12 shooting to go with seven rebounds and four assists. McCormack scored eight points in the final 3:03 before halftime and finished with 12 points and 12 rebounds as the Jayhawks improved to 21-4 (10-2 Big 12).

OSU (12-13, 5-8) shot 17.6% (3-for-17) from 3-point range and fell back below .500 in the defeat. Avery Anderson led with 15 points on 5-of-15 shooting. Moussa Cisse followed Saturday’s career-high scoring effort with eight points with 11 rebounds.

OSU returns home Saturday to host Kansas State at 1 p.m. inside Gallagher-Iba Arena.

Bryce Thompson finished with 11 points in his return to Allen Fieldhouse. The sophomore guard knocked down a free throw with 12:54 remaining in the half, kicking off a 7-0 Cowboys run as Kansas went scoreless for more than four minutes. OSU led 11-10 after Cisse closed the run with a fast-break slam.