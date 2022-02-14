Sixth-ranked Jayhawks stomp OSU with big second half in Lawrence

Powered by 19 first-half points between Ochai Agbaji and David McCormack and a 20-5 run after halftime, the No. 6 Kansas Jayhawks pounded Oklahoma State 76-62 Monday night to complete the season sweep over the Cowboys at Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas.
Ogbaji, who entered averaging 19.9 points per game, scored 20 on 5-for-12 shooting to go with seven rebounds and four assists. McCormack scored eight points in the final 3:03 before halftime and finished with 12 points and 12 rebounds as the Jayhawks improved to 21-4 (10-2 Big 12).
OSU (12-13, 5-8) shot 17.6% (3-for-17) from 3-point range and fell back below .500 in the defeat. Avery Anderson led with 15 points on 5-of-15 shooting. Moussa Cisse followed Saturday’s career-high scoring effort with eight points with 11 rebounds.
OSU returns home Saturday to host Kansas State at 1 p.m. inside Gallagher-Iba Arena.
Bryce Thompson finished with 11 points in his return to Allen Fieldhouse. The sophomore guard knocked down a free throw with 12:54 remaining in the half, kicking off a 7-0 Cowboys run as Kansas went scoreless for more than four minutes. OSU led 11-10 after Cisse closed the run with a fast-break slam.
The hosts hit only five of their first 18 shots before catching fire from deep. Dajuan Harris, Joseph Yesufu and Agbaji drilled 3-pointers on three consecutive possessions that pumped Kansas back in front, up 26-17 with 5:50 left in the half. Harris, who finished with 12 points, knocked down another triple 1:26 later.
After the Jayhawks got hot from deep, McCormack warmed up. He scored eight straight points over a 2:09 stretch in the closing minutes of the half, when Kansas led by as many as 12 before entering the break up 38-28.
Cisse picked up his third 1:09 into the second half. The Cowboys found production inside with 38 points in the paint but were outrebounded 46-39.
Kansas’ lead grew to 46-30 on an 8-2 run to open the half, capped by McCormack’s jumper.
Bryce Williams knocked down OSU’s first 3-pointer of the night to cut the gap to 48-37 with 15:39 remaining. Agbaji returned fire with a jumper and the Jayhawks’ regained their 16-point advantage on Christian Braun’s 3-pointer.
Braun’s dunk 4:32 later completed a 20-5 Kansas run that gave the Jayhawks a 68-42 lead with just under 10 minutes remaining. Anderson delivered OSU’s only scoring over that stretch.
The Cowboys got only as close as 14 points after Kansas’ monstrous run. Thompson and Anderson combined for six points in the final two minutes as OSU closed on an 8-0 run.
NO. 6 KANSAS 76, OSU 62
OKLAHOMA ST. (12-13): Smith 1-4 2-2 4, Cisse 4-5 0-0 8, Anderson 5-15 4-6 15, Likekele 1-3 0-0 2, Thompson 5-12 1-2 11, B.Williams 2-4 0-0 5, Ke.Boone 2-7 0-0 5, Moncrieffe 2-2 0-2 4, Ka.Boone 3-7 2-2 8, Walker 0-2 0-0 0, Newton 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 25-63 9-14 62.
KANSAS (21-4): McCormack 4-10 4-4 12, Wilson 4-11 2-3 11, Agbaji 5-12 9-10 20, Braun 5-13 4-6 16, D.Harris 5-9 0-0 12, Yesufu 1-4 0-2 3, Clemence 1-3 0-2 2, Adams 0-0 0-0 0, Lightfoot 0-0 0-0 0, Jankovich 0-1 0-0 0, Teahan 0-1 0-0 0, Pettiford 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-64 19-27 76.
Halftime: Kansas 38-28. 3-Point Goals: Oklahoma St. 3-17 (B.Williams 1-2, Anderson 1-4, Ke.Boone 1-5, Walker 0-1, Newton 0-2, Thompson 0-3), Kansas 7-28 (D.Harris 2-5, Braun 2-7, Wilson 1-3, Yesufu 1-4, Agbaji 1-6, Clemence 0-1, Jankovich 0-1, Teahan 0-1). Rebounds: Oklahoma St. 36 (Cisse 11), Kansas 39 (McCormack 12). Assists: Oklahoma St. 10 (Anderson 4), Kansas 16 (D.Harris 5). Total Fouls: Oklahoma St. 20, Kansas 14. A: 16,300 (16,300).