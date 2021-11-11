Signing day: Bixby's Cayden Dawson `ecstatic' about signing with OSU

Signing Day ended perfectly for Bixby runner Cayden Dawson.

"After dinner we (with her family) went out and celebrated at Andy's Frozen Custard," Dawson said. "I had a Raspberry Chip concrete."

About 12 hours earlier Wednesday, Dawson officially signed a cross country/track letter with Oklahoma State.

"I felt proud of myself, just ecstatic," Dawson said.

Dawson had a stellar senior cross country season that included winning winning the Chile Pepper Festival in Fayetteville, Arkansas; the Frontier Valley Conference title; a Class 6A regional; and was the 6A state runner-up for the second year in a row behind another OSU signee, three-time champion Payton Hinkle of Broken Arrow. Last spring, Dawson set the 3,200-meter state record and then won that event in the 6A state track meet.

Dawson, who will study pre-med, committed to OSU on Oct. 6 after also considering Tulsa, Oklahoma, Wichita State and Alabama. When she received signing forms Tuesday night, the magnitude of signing with a major program hit her.

"It seemed unreal, it's been a dream of mine so long," Dawson said.

"I wasn't nervous about signing, I was just excited. When I signed I couldn't stop smiling all day."