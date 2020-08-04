As the mother of Oklahoma State’s Mike Gundy and Oklahoma’s Cale Gundy, Judy Gundy for most of the last 34 years had a personal investment in the Bedlam football rivalry.
On Monday night, it was reported by SI.com’s Robert Allen that Judy Gundy died on Sunday. SI.com indicated that Mrs. Gundy recently had contended with the effects of a stroke, a broken hip and pneumonia.
Allen reported that at the time of her passing, Mrs. Gundy was surrounded by family members: her husband Ray, daughter Kari Long, Mike and Cale.
If there is a 2020 college football season, it would be the 30th for Mike Gundy in the OSU program. He was the Cowboy quarterback in 1986-89, an assistant coach in 1990-95 and the offensive coordinator in 2001-04. As the head coach since 2005, he has recorded a program-record total of 129 wins and 14 consecutive winning seasons.
Cale Gundy is preparing for his 27th season of OU football. He was the Sooner QB in 1990-93. In 1994, he was a student assistant for Gary Gibbs. Since 1999, Cale Gundy has been an offensive assistant coach.
In 31 of the last 34 Bedlam games, Judy Gundy had a rooting interest in at least one team. The SI.com headline described her as the “football mom of all time.”