Shettron bros., Beggs' Brown, junior college transfers highlight OSU's mid-year enrollees

STILLWATER — At times overlooked in the transfer portal era is another one of the valuable features available to the nation's college football programs: mid-year enrollment.
Back in August, Kasey Dunn harped heavily on the dividends an early arrival pays for players who enroll in January. Here’s what Oklahoma State's offensive coordinator offered during fall camp on freshmen Blaine and Bryson Green.
“They know the system,” Dunn said of the pair of first-year wide receivers who arrived in January 2021. “When freshmen come in like that in January, they learn where WalMart is and they know where to get their hair cut. When they come in August, it’s not the case and they’re figuring everything out.
“So (Blaine and Bryson) knew all of those things within the first month and they’re continuing to grow and grow.”
That growth spilled into the 2021 season, when mid-year enrollees like the Green Brothers proved OSU's most impactful first-year performers.
Blaine caught 21 passes for 314 yards, third-most among OSU pass-catchers. Bryson hauled in 12 catches, including a pair of touchdowns. Fellow early arriving receivers Jaden Bray and John Paul Richardson found roles in Year 1, too.
Another product of mid-year enrollment at OSU? Collin Oliver and his team-high 11.5 sacks and 15.5 tackles for loss.
OSU's latest collection of mid-year enrollees got to campus earlier this month with the Cowboys searching for production in several spots on the depth chart in 2022. This group of winter arrivals — like Bray, Richardson, Oliver and the Green brothers a year ago — join with a head start on carving out roles for next fall.
Oklahoma State's mid-year enrollees:
- Xavier Benson, linebacker, Tyler Junior College (Texarkana, Texas)
- CJ Brown, running back, Beggs High School (Beggs)
- Ollie Gordon, running back, Euless Trinity High School (Fort Worth, Texas; Enrolled, not yet on campus)
- Dylahn McKinney, cornerback, Colleyville Heritage High School (Colleyville, Texas)
- Garret Rangel, quarterback, Lone Star High School (Frisco, Texas)
- Tabry Shettron, tight end, Edmond Santa Fe High School (Edmond)
- Talyn Shettron, wide receiver, Edmond Santa Fe High School (Edmond)
- Tyrone Webber, New Mexico Military Institute (St. Catharine’s, Ontario, Canada)
After freshman receivers made their mark for the Cowboys in 2021, Talyn Shettron could be next in line. He arrives as the third-ranked recruit in the state for his class and OSU's fifth-highest ranked commit all-time, per 247Sports.com. In a receiving corps that no longer possesses Tay Martin, Shettron and his 6-foot-3, 190-pound frame could jump right into the mix.
The Cowboys are plenty excited about his brother, Tabry, as well. Standing at 6-foot-5, 220 pounds, coach Mike Gundy sees him as a fit for the future in OSU's hybrid tight end/fullback role.
"(Tabry) will develop into being a good football player for what we ask him to do," Gundy said when the early signing period opened in December. "He kind of fits the role. Comparison? A Tracy Moore type of body.”
Beggs CJ Brown is one of two four-star running backs set to step into a Cowboys' running back room missing Jaylen Warren, LD Brown and Dezmon Jackson from a year ago. With Dominic Richardson and Jaden Nixon the lone impact returnees, Gundy has suggested his freshman running backs will get some use next fall.
Ollie Gordon, the other running back in the Cowboys' class of 2022, is enrolled at OSU per the university's student directory but is not yet on campus, according to a team spokesperson.
"We have a nice mixture of style of play with those guys," Gundy said of the pair of running backs. "It’ll give you a little variety there as they progress.”
Similar to the running backs, four-star passer Garret Rangel is stepping into a quarterback unit thin on experience behind Spencer Sanders after Shane Illingworth entered the transfer portal Monday.
Rangel joins Gunnar Gundy and Peyton Thompson within OSU's quarterback depth as the Cowboys search for Sanders' backup in 2022.
McKinney, a 6-foot-1 defensive back from Colleyville, Texas, has seen OSU's secondary decimated over his first few weeks on campus with five opening day starters either opting to transfer or heading to the NFL draft.
Tyler Junior College linebacker Xavier Benson and New Mexico Military Institute offensive tackle Tyrone Webber represent the Cowboys' pair of junior college transfers.
Benson, who appeared in 12 games at Texas Tech in 2019, is expected to provide maturity to a linebacking group down both Malcolm Rodriguez and Devin Harper. In speaking about Webber, the fourth-ranked junior college recruit per 247Sports, Gundy pointed to fundamentals and athleticism.
"We feel like once he gets here and gets with (strength coach Rob) Glass for six months, that he’s going to completely change his body and his strength levels, just like we did with (Jaylen Warren) when he came in," Gundy said in December.
With this group already on campus and Gordon set to follow, the remaining members of OSU's class of 2022 — Braylin Presley, DeSean Brown, Cameron Epps, Mason Gilkey, Landon Dean, Austin Kawecki, Jaleel Johnson, Gabe Brown and Calvin Harvey — are set to arrive in the summer.