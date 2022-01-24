Shettron bros., Beggs' Brown, junior college transfers highlight OSU's mid-year enrollees

The Cowboys are plenty excited about his brother, Tabry, as well. Standing at 6-foot-5, 220 pounds, coach Mike Gundy sees him as a fit for the future in OSU's hybrid tight end/fullback role.

"(Tabry) will develop into being a good football player for what we ask him to do," Gundy said when the early signing period opened in December. "He kind of fits the role. Comparison? A Tracy Moore type of body.”

Beggs CJ Brown is one of two four-star running backs set to step into a Cowboys' running back room missing Jaylen Warren, LD Brown and Dezmon Jackson from a year ago. With Dominic Richardson and Jaden Nixon the lone impact returnees, Gundy has suggested his freshman running backs will get some use next fall.

Ollie Gordon, the other running back in the Cowboys' class of 2022, is enrolled at OSU per the university's student directory but is not yet on campus, according to a team spokesperson.

"We have a nice mixture of style of play with those guys," Gundy said of the pair of running backs. "It’ll give you a little variety there as they progress.”