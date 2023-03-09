STILLWATER — Lior Garzon lofted up the shot from beyond the arc, silently swishing it through the nets at Gallagher-Iba Arena.

Then again. Then again.

By the end of the second quarter, the Oklahoma State forward drained a trio of threes and handed the Cowgirls a lead against Oklahoma. And while the OSU would drop its regular season finale against the Sooners, it perfectly encapsulates what Garzon does.

Shoot the three.

As the Cowgirls prepare for a run in the Big 12 Championships, opening against West Virginia on Friday at 11 a.m. at the Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City, Garzon will be needed for more than just her shooting.

As coach Jacie Hoyt puts it, they need Garzon’s “competitive spirit.”

“I think that in March, that’s going to expose who really is super competitive and hates losing and then who is just kind of out there for other reasons,” Hoyt said.

Losers of their last three, the Cowgirls are still jockeying for position in the NCAA Tournament in Kansas City. Those losses have led to Hoyt seeing a new side of Garzon.

“I’ve seen an urgency from her in practice, in team meetings and just kind of seeing her come out of her shell, just because she wants things — she wants to change it,” Hoyt continued.

Averaging 24 minutes a game, Garzon pairs with guard Anna Gret Asi, gives OSU a powerful scoring punch off the bench.

Both are shooting above 40% from beyond the arc, with Garzon leading all OSU scorers in made 3-pointers with 72. It’s all coming with Garzon playing off the bench, serving as the Cowgirls’ top reserve guard.

“I think when we came here, we all kind of tried to find our spot and what is our role in the team, because we were a new team,” Garzon said. “I think that was the biggest goal, just to find your role.”

Safe to say, she’s found that role.

Not starting is an intriguing role for Garzon, who transferred from Villanova after leading the Wildcats in points (13.1) and being named the Big East’s Most Improved Player last season.

Scoring Garzon in the transfer portal was one of the bigger accomplishments Hoyt achieved. “The clips that we watched when she was in the transfer portal were her just making shots in big-time games,” Hoyt said.

One of those big games came against Connecticut last February, where Garzon scored 19 to snap an 18-year losing streak for the Wildcats. Hoyt tells of a story months later of recruiting Garzon to Stillwater, and the Villanova transfer mixing up the mens and womens schedules.

When the mens schedule was released, and Garzon still being recruited, a game against UConn was scheduled. Garzon excitedly texted her coach, eager to compete against the Huskies again before learning of the mix-up.

“She wants the big stage,” Hoyt said. “She wants to compete, she wants to go up against the best. I think that’s something that really sets her apart, because her understanding of what that looks like is kind of on a different level.”

Plenty of big games await the Cowgirls in the coming weeks. OSU will navigate a top-heavy conference this weekend. Then, ESPN bracketologist Charlie Creme currently predicts the Cowgirls as a No. 8 seed against Georgia in the first round. Barring upsets, they’d face top-seeded Stanford in the next round.

“She just wants the big moments and those are the kind of players we want here,” Hoyt continued.

Oklahoma State vs. West Virginia

11 a.m. Friday, Municipal Auditorium, Kansas City, Missouri

TV/Radio: ESPNU

Records: OSU 20-10, 10-8 Big 12; WVU 19-10, 10-8

Last meeting: On March 1, 2023, WVU won 71-67 in Morgantown.

All-time series: WVU leads 15-11.