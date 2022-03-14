Sharpshooting Bixby guard Parker Friedrichsen commits to Oklahoma State

STILLWATER — Oklahoma State and coach Mike Boynton picked up a commitment with local ties Monday.

Bixby’s Parker Friedrichsen, the No. 3 recruit in the state for the class of 2023 per 247Sports.com, announced his verbal pledge to the Cowboys via Twitter Monday afternoon, securing his place as the first member of OSU’s 2023 class.

The 6-foot-3, junior shooting guard is a four-star recruit and chooses OSU over the likes of Oklahoma, Illinois, Iowa, Purdue, Creighton and Nebraska. According to 247Sports.com’s national rankings, Friedrichsen ranks 20th at his position and 92nd overall nationally for his class. His commitment to the Cowboys arrives after the Spartans’ sharpshooter averaged nearly 28 points per game in his third season at Bixby in 2021-22.

Last week, Boynton pointed to shooting as an issue for OSU to address this offseason after the Cowboys finished eighth in the Big 12 shooting 43.3% from the field this past season. Friedrichsen — who won’t bring his shooting stroke to Stillwater until the fall of 2023 — does not offer an immediate fix for next, but provides Boynton with at least one shooter for the future.

Monday’s commitment marks the end of a recruitment that began when the Cowboys offered Friedrichsen following his sophomore season in June 2021.

Friedrichsen made the bulk of his campus visits in the fall of 2021, checking out Purdue, Iowa and Nebraska in October before visiting Creighton in late December 2021. He also drew in-state interest from the Sooners and from former OSU coach Brad Underwood at Illinois.

But Friedrichsen’s final visit came in Stillwater. He came to campus for the final weekend of the regular season and was on hand to watch the Cowboys sink No. 12 Texas Tech on March 5 at Gallagher-Iba Arena.

A little more than a week later, Friedrichsen is a Cowboy.

OSU remains active in recruiting the class of 2022 with interest in five-star point guards Anthony Black and and Skyy Clark still weighing their commitments. Four-star small forward Quion Williams stands as OSU’s lone signee for the upcoming class.

