Seventh-ranked OSU softball readies for two-game visit to No. 4 Florida State

Record: 38-7 (14-1 Big 12)

Looking ahead: The final game of the Cowgirls’ visit to fourth-ranked Florida State was cut from the weekend schedule Tuesday.

With Saturday’s finale off the calendar, OSU will meet the Seminoles for a two-game set Thursday and Friday on JoAnne Graf Field in Tallahassee, Florida. First pitch Thursday is scheduled for 6 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on ESPN2. Game 2 on Friday begins at 5 p.m. on ESPNU.

Looking back: With a weekend sweep of Texas, the Cowgirls maintained their place atop the Big 12 standings and extended OSU’s current win streak to eight games. Catcher Julia Cottrill delivered the walk-off blast for a 3-2 win in nine innings Friday night before the Cowgirls took both games of Sunday’s doubleheader to make it 10 wins in OSU’s past 11 meetings with the Longhorns dating back to May 2019.

OSU right-hander Miranda Elish tossed 6⅔ scoreless innings and launched a two-run home run in Sunday’s opener before exiting with an injury to her throwing shoulder. The program did not provide an update on Elish’s status Tuesday.

Notable: Cottrill and Elish swept the Big 12 Conference weekly honors for last week, as announced by the league Tuesday afternoon. Cottrill hit .500 with two home runs and three walks across four wins OSU last week. Elish dominated her former team Sunday with 10 strikeouts over her six-plus innings in the circle. … The Cowgirls head to Florida State winners of 21 of their past 22 games. … Redshirt junior Kelly Maxwell (1.06) and Elish (2.09) rank fourth and fifth, respectively, in ERA among Big 12 pitchers. Maxwell’s 209 strikeouts lead the conference with Elish behind in fourth with 128. … OSU holds a 4-3 lead in the all-time series with the Seminoles.

— Eli Lederman Tulsa World

