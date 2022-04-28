Seventh-ranked Cowboys look for Big 12 rebound in top 10 battle at Texas

Record: (27-3, 10-5 Big 12)

Looking ahead: The Cowboys travel to face sixth-ranked Texas (30-13, 9-6) and enter the weekend in second place in the Big 12 Conference standings, 1.5 games back from first-place TCU.

Back-to-back Big 12 Pitcher of the Week Justin Campbell (6-1, 2.89 ERA) is slated to start Friday’s 6:30 p.m. opener at UFCU Disch-Falk Field. Saturday’s middle game is set for 2:30 p.m. before a 1 p.m. first pitch in Sunday’s finale. All three games will be broadcast on the Longhorn Network.

The Cowboys have taken five of their past seven meetings with Texas.

Looking back: TCU visited O’Brate Stadium last weekend and handed OSU its first conference series defeat in 2022. The Cowboys took Game 1 in a 13-2 romp before dropping the final two games Saturday and Sunday to fall from their place atop the Big 12 standings.

OSU rebounded in midweek with a 12-6 victory at Wichita State. Cowboys Jake Thompson and Ian Daughtery recorded three hits each, while Griffin Doersching drove in three runs to power OSU in its third win over the Shockers in 2022.

Notable: Campbell matched a career-best 14 strikeouts and allowed two runs on three hits over eight innings in his outing against TCU. The performance earned the sophomore right-hander the conference’s weekly pitchers honors for a second consecutive week and the third time this season. … Thompson, the third-year Cowboy, enters with a team-high .333 batting average and 41 RBI. He's reached base safely in 52 of his last 57 games. … OSU’s 10th-year coach Josh Holliday enters the weekend two wins away from 350 for his career with the Cowboys with a record of 348-190-2. … The Cowboys are 20-11 against Texas during Holliday’s tenure and head to Austin trailing 48-64 in the all-time series.

— Eli Lederman, Tulsa World

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.