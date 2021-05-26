Senior PGA Championship is at familiar course for former OSU golfer Scott Verplank

All you need to know about the Senior PGA: Tickets, tee times, schedule, mask policy, parking and weather
For the final open-to-the-public practice round, the Southern Hills course opens 7 a.m. Wednesday. Championship play begins Thursday.
Former Oklahoma State golfer Scott Verplank didn’t have to travel far for this year’s KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship.
The Edmond resident is a short drive away from the Southern Hills Country Club, where the Senior PGA is being played. Verplank is no stranger to Southern Hills, estimating that he’s played the course between 20 to 25 times throughout his golfing career.
Verplank said playing well at a course in an area that he’s so familiar with would make it even more special for him.
“It would be awesome,” Verplank said. “Southern Hills is such an iconic place. The people of Tulsa are great. There are lots of Oklahoma State people here, which will be good. I think it’ll be very exciting. It’s up to me to figure out how to play again.”
Verplank has represented OSU well since helping the Cowboys win the 1983 national title. He became the first amateur to win a PGA Tour event in nearly 30 years when he won the 1985 Western Open. Verplank has five PGA Tour victories and one international win since going pro in 1986 and still keeps tabs on his alma mater that just won the golf regional last week.
“They were kind of scrambling early in the year and they are peaking at the right time,” Verplank said. “It’s one of those deals. They’ve got a bunch of kids led by Austin Eckroat that can really play. If they keep playing like they’ve been playing, I’d say they’re going to be hard to handle at the end of the deal. But it is match play and anything can happen, so it’ll be exciting to watch.”
The 56-year old golfer will be inducted into the Oklahoma Golf Hall of Fame in November and said he doesn’t always feel like a Hall of Famer but will gladly accept the induction.
“Honestly, just a privilege just to be included in the family of golf in Oklahoma and to be kind of propped up by your peers that says you’ve done something maybe above and beyond regular duties,” Verplank said. “It’s a complete honor.”
The state of Oklahoma is a highly underrated golf state, according to Verplank. In addition to hosting this year’s Senior PGA Championship, Southern Hills also will host the 2022 PGA Championship. Verplank said hosting these types of major profile golf events is good for the state.
“I know it feels like football only, but golf is pretty strong around here,” Verplank said. “People appreciate it and particularly in the last year or 15 months — all this stuff we’ve been going through — the rounds of golf I think everyone but particularly in Oklahoma has just exploded and that’s good for the game.”
Hosting the Senior PGA Championship in Oklahoma should also give Verplank a little advantage, although last Tuesday was his first time on the course since an $11 million restoration of the course took place in 2018-19. Verplank said it would still be an advantage for him if he started playing well. He was able to get more familiar with the renovations by competing in the Championship Pro-Am on Tuesday and will get some more practice shots before the fist round starts on Thursday.
“If I get to playing well then yes, I know I’ll have a few extra people pulling for me,” Verplank said. “I should be familiar with the weather here. It’s not always an advantage to have windy days but if you’re playing well then at least you’re used to it. It’ll be good. It’s great to be here and it will be an advantage if I play well.”