Senior PGA Championship is at familiar course for former OSU golfer Scott Verplank

The 56-year old golfer will be inducted into the Oklahoma Golf Hall of Fame in November and said he doesn’t always feel like a Hall of Famer but will gladly accept the induction.

“Honestly, just a privilege just to be included in the family of golf in Oklahoma and to be kind of propped up by your peers that says you’ve done something maybe above and beyond regular duties,” Verplank said. “It’s a complete honor.”

The state of Oklahoma is a highly underrated golf state, according to Verplank. In addition to hosting this year’s Senior PGA Championship, Southern Hills also will host the 2022 PGA Championship. Verplank said hosting these types of major profile golf events is good for the state.

“I know it feels like football only, but golf is pretty strong around here,” Verplank said. “People appreciate it and particularly in the last year or 15 months — all this stuff we’ve been going through — the rounds of golf I think everyone but particularly in Oklahoma has just exploded and that’s good for the game.”