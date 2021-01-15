Saturday's Bedlam basketball game postponed due to positive COVID-19 test within OSU program

OU was expected to be without Brady Manek for the third consecutive game due to COVID-19 issues, while Jalen Hill was due to return for the Bedlam meeting.

Sooners coach Lon Kruger was asked about how his team handled COVID-altering situations, including the loss of two players.

“From the start back in July, our major theme was that this was going to be different. The team that can adjust, the team that can't worry about it being fair, you can't worry about it being different,” Kruger said. “I think during these last two games, this last week, our guys have handled it exactly like that. They're disappointed that Jalen and Brady weren't there and it certainly doesn't help our chances when you're down two guys that are high in the rotation.

“But they stepped up and didn't fret about and didn't prepare to make excuses about it. They just lined up and played. And I think that's a credit to them in terms of how they've approached these six months that they've been here since July.”

Oklahoma’s schedule was disrupted at the beginning of the season due to COVID issues within the Sooners’ program. Two games were canceled and another was moved to a different week.