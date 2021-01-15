Saturday's Bedlam basketball game postponed due to positive COVID-19 test within OSU program

Saturday’s Bedlam basketball game will be postponed due to COVID-19 issues, the Big 12 and Oklahoma State announced on Friday afternoon.
OSU has paused activities indefinitely due to a positive COVID-19 test within the program.
“The well-being of the young men in our program has always been and will continue to be the most important thing to me, my staff and our administration,” Cowboys coach Mike Boynton said in a statement. “We’ve been very fortunate to play the games we’ve played thus far, and we will await the advice of our medical staff before making any decisions on a return to team activities.”
The Big 12 statement read: “In accordance with Big 12 Conference’s men’s basketball interruption guidelines, the Oklahoma at Oklahoma State game scheduled for January 16 has been postponed. The Conference will work with the institutions to reschedule.”
OSU abruptly canceled a Zoom call with coaches and players on Friday morning, leading to speculation that something was wrong.
Saturday’s ESPN game between Oklahoma and Oklahoma State was scheduled to be played in Stillwater. It was to be the first meeting between the schools this season. They have a Feb. 27 game scheduled to be played in Norman.
The Big12 has built in an extra week between the regular-season’s finish and the start of the Big 12 Tournament, which runs March 10-13 in Kansas City.
OU was expected to be without Brady Manek for the third consecutive game due to COVID-19 issues, while Jalen Hill was due to return for the Bedlam meeting.
Sooners coach Lon Kruger was asked about how his team handled COVID-altering situations, including the loss of two players.
“From the start back in July, our major theme was that this was going to be different. The team that can adjust, the team that can't worry about it being fair, you can't worry about it being different,” Kruger said. “I think during these last two games, this last week, our guys have handled it exactly like that. They're disappointed that Jalen and Brady weren't there and it certainly doesn't help our chances when you're down two guys that are high in the rotation.
“But they stepped up and didn't fret about and didn't prepare to make excuses about it. They just lined up and played. And I think that's a credit to them in terms of how they've approached these six months that they've been here since July.”
Oklahoma’s schedule was disrupted at the beginning of the season due to COVID issues within the Sooners’ program. Two games were canceled and another was moved to a different week.
Oklahoma State was supposed to play at West Virginia next Tuesday but the Mountaineers were unable to meet the required COVID-19 thresholds because of positive tests and contact tracing.
The Cowboys’ next scheduled game is a Jan. 23 home game against No. 2 Baylor.
The Sooners welcome Kansas State to Lloyd Noble Center on Tuesday.