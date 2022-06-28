 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sapulpa's Stailee Heard commits to OSU basketball

Stailee Heard averaged 26.5 points and 12.1 rebounds in the 5A state tournament this past season. Tulsa World file

Sapulpa standout Stailee Heard, one of the state's top basketball players, has committed to play at Oklahoma State.

Heard, a finalist for All-World girls basketball player of the year, announced her commitment on Twitter.

"A place that feels like home, (a) coaching staff that will push me to grow as a person (and) not just a player. I found it and felt it," Heard posted.

As a 5-foot-11 junior with versatility, Heard averaged 19.4 points  this past season and upped her game during the postseason, averaging 26.5 points and 12.1 rebounds during the Class 5A state tournament.

Heard is part of a basketball family. Her dad, Tony, was the point guard on Tula's Elite Eight team in 2000. Her mother, the former Lila Osceola, scored 1,301 points in her Hurricane career. Younger sister Tyla also is a heavily recruited player.

Stailee Heard, who was part of the Sapulpa team that won the 5A state title in 2021, placed second in the 800-meter run at the 5A state track meet last month and also was an honorable-mention All-World volleyball player.

