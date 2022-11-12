Sanders steps in, lifts Cowboys to 20-14 comeback win over Iowa St.

STILLWATER — Spencer Sanders emerged from the sideline like a closer, coming in to propel Oklahoma State to a 20-14 victory against Iowa State.

Sanders didn't start Saturday's game while recovering from a shoulder injury but replaced Gunnar Gundy at quarterback after an interception late in the third quarter.

On Sanders' second drive, he converted on third down — OSU's only conversion of the game — before connecting with Jaden Nixon on a 14-yard touchdown.

The Cowboys' defense that has struggled in recent weeks forced five turnovers and two turnovers on downs including on Iowa State's last possession in the final minute. On the last play of the drive, Collin Oliver delivered a win-sealing sack, one of four sacks by OSU in the fourth quarter.