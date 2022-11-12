 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking editor's pick

Sanders steps in, lifts Cowboys to 20-14 comeback win over Iowa St.

  • 0
Cowboys face Cyclones in Stillwater

Oklahoma State Cowboys quarterback Spencer Sanders (3) runs onto the field before the start of the first quarter of a college football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and the Iowa State Cyclones at Boone Pickens Stadium on Saturday, November 12, 2022, in Stillwater, Okla.

 Daniel Shular/Tulsa World

STILLWATER — Spencer Sanders emerged from the sideline like a closer, coming in to propel Oklahoma State to a 20-14 victory against Iowa State.

Sanders didn't start Saturday's game while recovering from a shoulder injury but replaced Gunnar Gundy at quarterback after an interception late in the third quarter.

On Sanders' second drive, he converted on third down — OSU's only conversion of the game — before connecting with Jaden Nixon on a 14-yard touchdown.

The Cowboys' defense that has struggled in recent weeks forced five turnovers and two turnovers on downs including on Iowa State's last possession in the final minute. On the last play of the drive, Collin Oliver delivered a win-sealing sack, one of four sacks by OSU in the fourth quarter.

kelly.hines@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Writer

I have covered college football and college basketball for the Tulsa World since 2012. I spend my spare time as an animal rescue volunteer, focusing on spaying and neutering community cats in the Tulsa area. Phone: 918-581-8452

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Ghana's fans prepare for Qatar World Cup

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert