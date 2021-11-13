Sanders returns to Stillwater for statue unveiling, induction into OSU's Ring of Honor

STILLWATER — There’s Barry Sanders’ dive at Colorado. The tackles he wiggled out of against the likes of Tulsa, Nebraska, Oklahoma and Kansas. They even could have settled on a statue of Sanders’ signature touchdown celebration — handing the football to a referee — which he got to unleash 44 times during the 1988 season.
Sanders gave sculptor Harold Holden plenty to work with, and Oklahoma State’s 1998 Heisman Trophy winner was pleased with the stiff-arm pose selected for the nine-foot tall bronze statue unveiled outside of Boone Pickens Stadium prior to OSU’s Week 11 meeting with TCU Saturday.
“Fortunately for me, there’s a couple of good shots to choose from,” Sanders said following the unveiling ceremony. “You can only choose one. If they want to put another one up somewhere else, you can knock yourself out.”
Sanders returned to Stillwater this weekend and on Saturday the Cowboys’ fifth-leading rusher of all time was further enshrined into OSU history.
The statue — only the fourth of a singular figure on OSU’s campus — was revealed outside the northwest corner of Boone Pickens Stadium during a pregame ceremony which featured speeches from coach Mike Gundy, university president Kayse Shrum, athletic director Chad Weiberg, former OSU coach Pat Jones, as well as the running back who rushed for 2,628 yards in 1988.
Later in the night, Sanders became the second player inducted into OSU’s Ring of Honor during a halftime ceremony, his name and number joining that of former teammate Thurman Thomas behind the east end zone at Boone Pickens Stadium.
"(Sanders) really was, and is, world class,” Weiberg said. “It is fitting that we dedicate the statue and induct number 21 into the OSU Ring of Honor in this year of 2021."
The notoriously modest Sanders stood next to his own figure and deflected praise to former teammates during the statue ceremony. But Weiberg, Jones, Gundy and Shrum handled the business of laying out the figures and accolades that maintain Sanders’ place as one of the most prolific players in program history, each harping on his Heisman in 1988 when Sanders reached record-setting marks of 2,628 yards and 39 touchdowns that still stand today.
"There won't be another one like him,” Gundy said. “He's the best that ever played this game.”
The pregame unveiling and the halftime ceremony highlighted a weekend of appearances for Sanders. He sat courtside at Gallagher-Iba Arena during OSU’s 56-55 loss to Oakland Friday night and led the “Orange Power” chant prior to kickoff Saturday.
While Sanders visited with fans and school officials, and walked the campus he dominated from 1986-88, it was the simplest memories that returned.
“Things like my dad dropping me off here in the summer of ‘86,” he said. “Just the excitement of having the opportunity to play Big 8 college football. Practicing with guys like Thurman Thomas, Mark Moore, Mike Gundy. It was a step by step progression. No one knew who I was when I came here. I was just excited to be here.”
The same excitement Sanders brought with him to Stillwater from Wichita North High School in 1986 he felt standing beside his own statue Saturday.
“I never, in anyone’s wildest dreams, thought that I would at some point have a statue here,” Sanders said.
“Hopefully my agent didn’t bug these guys too much over the years to do this. What an awesome privilege and honor this is. It’s something I’ll continue to be able to appreciate.”
In addition to the nine-foot statue, Sanders came away from the weekend with a trophy-sized version of the bronze figure.
After Saturday, the full-sized statue will remain outside of OSU’s stadium alongside the statue of Boone Pickens stands several hundred yards away. As for the miniature version? Sanders has some figuring out to do.
“I’ll find a good, special place for it (at home),” he said. “I may have to have a little tug of war with my mom. She has my Heisman. And my dad wouldn’t let the Heisman out of his sight when he was alive. Maybe I can sneak it out of their house. Me and Mom will have to figure out who actually gets this one.”