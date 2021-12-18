Sanders, OSU offense will head to Arizona in search of a Fiesta Bowl rebound

STILLWATER — In Mike Gundy’s estimation, Spencer Sanders’ four-interception performance against Baylor in the Big 12 Championship earlier this month was a team effort. Sure, Oklahoma State’s third-year passer spotted Dave Aranda’s Bears 14 points with his turnovers in the 21-16 defeat on Dec. 4. But the Cowboys didn’t help Sanders either.
With leading rusher Jaylen Warren watching from the sidelines at AT&T Stadium, OSU averaged a season-low 1.75 yards per carry on the ground. Up front, the Cowboys' offensive line leaked routinely, unable to contain Baylor nose tackle Siaki Ika and missing center Danny Godlevske.
"If we protect him well and rush the ball, then he usually plays pretty well and I think that's consistent with any quarterback,” Gundy said of Sanders that afternoon. “I don't think it's just Spencer.”
On the heels of ninth-ranked OSU’s lowest scoring performance of the season, it's the Cowboys' offense on the whole — not just Sanders — that heads to Arizona at the end of the month searching for a bounceback in its New Year’s Day matchup with No. 5 Notre Dame.
A first-ever meeting with the Fighting Irish offers little respite to a coordinator Kasey Dunn and an OSU offense that could use one. Notre Dame enters ranked 29th nationally in total defense and with 23 takeaways on the season that rank tied for 14th in the country under Marcus Freeman, the promoted defensive coordinator who will make his head coaching debut at State Farm Stadium on Jan. 1.
"I can't give you all the details but they look good,” Sanders said this week of what he’s learned about the Fighting Irish defense. “They've got some solid players. I feel like they're really solid all around. They're very disciplined in fundamentals. It's a great program.”
As he prepares to face that Notre Dame off of the second four-interception outing of his OSU career, Sanders is putting Baylor behind him.
“That game is over with," Sanders said. "It’s out the window. Obviously can’t have four interceptions. It happens. Take it. Obviously the wrong game.”
Speaking on Sanders' title game performance again this week, Gundy continued to distribute the blame.
“I’m not trying to cover for him,” Gundy said of Sanders. “But I’m just saying that he gets too much credit (sometimes) and doesn’t get enough (other times). Just like me. The point being is this: he’s fine. Okay? We did not surround him with a lot of success in that game.”
Among the trouble points against Baylor away from Sanders was OSU's offensive line, featuring second-year center Joe Michalski making his third career start in place of Godlevske.
Playing with a hobbled left guard in Josh Sills, the Cowboys allowed five hurries, two sacks and struggled to keep a clean pocket for Sanders. Sills' condition is expected to be improved come the Fiesta Bowl while Godlevske's status remains uncertain.
The bottom line, according to Gundy and at least one lineman, is that OSU needs to protect better.
“There’s a lot of fingers pointing at Spencer when in all reality they probably should be pointing at us," right guard Hunter Woodward said. "It is what it is. Think that’s just kind of how it goes watching football. A lot of people don’t quite understand what they’re seeing and they go at Spencer. But it’s not like that. We should have played better for him.”
On the ground, the Cowboys are expecting a boost. Both Warren and fellow running back Dominic Richardson — who exited the title game — are working in practice, Gundy said this week. Their legs could be crucial for OSU against a defense equipped to challenge it in the same ways Baylor did.
Averaging 3.3 sacks per game, Notre Dame is tied for sixth nationally in sacks with 40. It sits tied for 10th with 15 interceptions. And while NFL-bound safety Kyle Hamilton stands among the notable absentees, the Fighting Irish possess everything they need give the Cowboys another challenging day.
In recuperating from the Dec. 4 defeat, Woodard said the offensive line is returning to the basics in its Fiesta Bowl prep. With Notre Dame lying ahead, Baylor is in the rearview.
“There’s a lot of learning points from every game," Woodard said. "There are a lot of things from that game that we could have fixed and should have fixed. But it’s on to the next one.”