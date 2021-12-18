Sanders, OSU offense will head to Arizona in search of a Fiesta Bowl rebound

The bottom line, according to Gundy and at least one lineman, is that OSU needs to protect better.

“There’s a lot of fingers pointing at Spencer when in all reality they probably should be pointing at us," right guard Hunter Woodward said. "It is what it is. Think that’s just kind of how it goes watching football. A lot of people don’t quite understand what they’re seeing and they go at Spencer. But it’s not like that. We should have played better for him.”

On the ground, the Cowboys are expecting a boost. Both Warren and fellow running back Dominic Richardson — who exited the title game — are working in practice, Gundy said this week. Their legs could be crucial for OSU against a defense equipped to challenge it in the same ways Baylor did.

Averaging 3.3 sacks per game, Notre Dame is tied for sixth nationally in sacks with 40. It sits tied for 10th with 15 interceptions. And while NFL-bound safety Kyle Hamilton stands among the notable absentees, the Fighting Irish possess everything they need give the Cowboys another challenging day.

In recuperating from the Dec. 4 defeat, Woodard said the offensive line is returning to the basics in its Fiesta Bowl prep. With Notre Dame lying ahead, Baylor is in the rearview.

“There’s a lot of learning points from every game," Woodard said. "There are a lot of things from that game that we could have fixed and should have fixed. But it’s on to the next one.”

