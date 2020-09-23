Safety Kolby Harvell-Peel claims to be OSU's best freestyle rapper; his fifth tape releases on Thursday

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Oklahoma State safety Kolby Harvell-Peel ascended as one of the best defensive backs in the Big 12 entering this season. But the junior from College Station, Texas, also claims to be the best freestyle rapper on the OSU roster.

Harvell-Peel made a lot of noise on the football field, tallying five interceptions and 13 pass deflections last year, but his love for music also has him making noise in the studio. His tape, Camp Free, is expected to be released Thursday on all streaming platforms.

Camp Free is the fifth tape Harvell-Peel has made since releasing his first one in March of 2019. His face lit up after getting the chance to talk about his music in a Zoom teleconference with media last week.

“It doesn’t take me too long to make them,” Harvell-Peel said. “Each tape only took no more than a couple of weeks. I go through these little gaps where I’m not making music and then I just crank it out for a week or two, and then put something out after that.”

Music became a part of Harvell-Peel’s life at an early age. He spent a lot of time playing music and dancing as a child. He sang so much that his brother and sister would tell him to shut up while cracking jokes about his singing ability.