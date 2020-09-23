Safety Kolby Harvell-Peel claims to be OSU's best freestyle rapper; his fifth tape releases on Thursday

Oklahoma State safety Kolby Harvell-Peel ascended as one of the best defensive backs in the Big 12 entering this season. But the junior from College Station, Texas, also claims to be the best freestyle rapper on the OSU roster.
Harvell-Peel made a lot of noise on the football field, tallying five interceptions and 13 pass deflections last year, but his love for music also has him making noise in the studio. His tape, Camp Free, is expected to be released Thursday on all streaming platforms.
Camp Free is the fifth tape Harvell-Peel has made since releasing his first one in March of 2019. His face lit up after getting the chance to talk about his music in a Zoom teleconference with media last week.
“It doesn’t take me too long to make them,” Harvell-Peel said. “Each tape only took no more than a couple of weeks. I go through these little gaps where I’m not making music and then I just crank it out for a week or two, and then put something out after that.”
Music became a part of Harvell-Peel’s life at an early age. He spent a lot of time playing music and dancing as a child. He sang so much that his brother and sister would tell him to shut up while cracking jokes about his singing ability.
“As I got older I just felt that maybe I should use it as a past time,” Harvell-Peel said. “We don’t get too much free time up here, so when you do you want to have fun, so I picked up making music and haven’t looked back since.”
Harvell-Peel first started making music on his own, but eventually his teammates wanted to hop on. Cornerback Rodarius Williams and former teammate Kevin Henry are two of the people joining Harvell-Peel on Camp Free.
“The more I came into the locker room playing new music, guys started perking up like 'Aw let me come in and make something,'” Harvell-Peel said. “…A lot of dudes are more than just football players. I talk about that all the time on my Twitter that we’re more than athletes. That’s just another example of it. We’ve got some talented guys as far as making music goes.”
Defensive lineman Cameron Murray praised Harvell-Peel for being a talented artist but it sounds like the verdict is still out on who's the best freestyler on the team.
"I feel Kolby is probably one of the best ones, but Kolby has never went against me so we’ll see," Murray said.
Harvell-Peel said the freestyle rap battles in the locker room help create that chemistry.
“We spend a lot of time together,” Harvell-Peel said. “All through camps, mostly our time is spent up here at the facility. Being in meetings, going out practicing and then coming in the locker room freestyling, joking. All the stuff that you do in house that maybe not everybody sees is always good for team bonding and I think it’s brought us closer.”
Murray hasn't heard any songs from Harvell-Peel's new tape but anticipates that it will be good.
"I know it’s probably going to sound pretty good," Murray said. "His last couple of tapes sounded pretty good so I think this will be another stepping stone to get higher. So I think it’ll be pretty good."
The Cowboys start their quest for a Big 12 Championship when they host West Virginia to open the conference schedule at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday.
Frank Bonner II
918-581-8387
Twitter: Frank_Bonner2
