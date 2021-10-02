Sack leader Martin questionable, Brown, Jackson and Green out for Cowboys vs Baylor

STILLWATER — No. 19 Oklahoma State will be without a pair of running backs for a second consecutive week when the Cowboys face No. 21 Baylor Saturday night.

Rushers LD Brown and Dezmon Jackson are again missing for OSU in Week 5, per Dave Hunziker of the Cowboy Radio Network.

Brown suffered an injury at Boise State in Week 3 and did not play in the Cowboys' 31-20 win over Kansas State. Jackson has not featured since exiting with a leg injury in Week 2 against Tulsa.

Also missing a second consecutive game is freshman wide receiver Bryson Green, who exited the win at Boise State with a hand injury.

Defensive end Brock Martin, who leads the Cowboys with 2.5 sacks in 2021, is questionable. Martin exited with a left arm injury in the third quarter against Kansas State.

On Monday, Mike Gundy described Martin's injury and return timetable as a matter of pain management.

"As he progresses and starts to manage pain and then can get flexibility, then he can start working back in and play in games," Gundy said. "They're all different. Brock is going to be back as fast as Brock can be back. Because Brock has a very high tolerance of pain and he's tough. Period. So, when he's ready, you'll know he's ready.”

