Rondel Walker blossomed in his role for OSU during his freshman season

If players ended up on the ground for a loose ball during Oklahoma State basketball games last season, chances are freshman Rondel Walker was in the mix.
It would be hard to find a player who dives on loose balls quicker than Walker. The Midwest City native takes pride in making the hustle plays that create extra possessions for his team.
“I feel like it’s one of those things that is overlooked and underrated,” Walker said. “I feel like those things get the crowd involved. ... It’s the simple things like that when we’re struggling on offense or the defensive end just getting the fans involved could lead toward momentum our way. So anything I can do defensive-wise to bring energy to the team, it’s not a question or hesitation to do for me.”
OSU head coach Mike Boynton recruited a star-studded freshmen class for the 2020-21 season that was headlined by potential No. 1 overall pick Cade Cunningham. Walker had a strong senior year at Putnam City West High School, but his early production to start the season surprised a lot of OSU fans.
Walker scored 19 points in the second game of the season in the win at Texas Southern followed by a 16-point game in the win at Marquette. Walker scored a season-high 20 points in the win at Iowa State on Jan. 25 and scored at least 10 points in 11 games last season.
He finished the year averaging 7.8 points, 1.2 steals and shot 33% from 3 in his first season. Walker was a major boost off the bench for OSU, and his energy on both ends of the floor helped the Cowboys post a 21-9 record in route to winning their first NCAA Tournament game in the round of 64 since 2009.
Lenny Bert, who coached Walker in high school, was not surprised by his strong season.
“I always thought that he was a guy who does a lot of things good, so I wasn’t surprised as far as the things he was doing defensively,” Bert said. “He made shots early, and that’s something that’s he’s always been able to do. With the cast that they had, it was going to allow him to embrace shooting, we talked about that when he left. I said he was going to be open a lot of times because you’ve guys who can make plays off the bounce in Cade and Avery (Anderson III) and even Isaac (Likekele). So I said you’ve just got to play defense and do the things you do normally well and you’ll have good things coming your way but he just went to another level.”
Some freshmen have a hard time trying to find their role on a team after being the top high at their respective high schools. Walker wasn’t one of them. He wasn’t afraid to take big shots, but he always played within his role. Walker was an energy guy for the Cowboys, and he blossomed in that role.
“I think it was a goal of his to play harder than everyone on the court and good things happen for someone that does that,” Bert said. “I think that was one of his goals. I think as he progresses into next year and the year after that he’ll become more of an intricate piece of being one of the playmakers.”
The Cowboys were a fun team to watch this past season and are expected to be a quality team next year even after losing Cunningham to the 2021 NBA Draft. Anderson also declared for the draft, but he declared without an agent, so he could withdraw his name from the draft and return to Stillwater.
Boynton was a strong advocate for Anderson being the most improved player in the Big 12. Anderson averaged 4.2 points per game as a freshman and ended his sophomore season averaging 12.2 points. He averaged 19.2 points in the final six games of the year. He also improved his 3-point shooting percentage from 7.7% to 32.8%.
Bert believes Walker could have a similar spike in production that Anderson had from his freshman to sophomore year.
“Avery’s role increased this year,” Bert said. “His freshman year was a learning experience. He kind of struggled at times but he blossomed this year. I think Rondel is going to because of the success he had knowing how to play and he’s always been an intelligent player. I think we’ve seen some of his passing ability down the stretch this year.
"Just certain plays he made I think you’re going to see more of that just initiating the offense is one area he’s going to grow at. Being a better rebounder as he becomes stronger.”
Walker said one area he wants to improve on is his shooting. Walker had multiple games where he shot 4-of-6 or 7-of-12, like he did against Iowa State. He also had games where he shot 3-of-10, like in the first round of the NCAA Tournament against Liberty or 0-of-7 at Kansas. His goal for next year is to be more consistent.
“My freshman year I took some shots but it was kind of more inconsistent,” Walker said. “This year for me just being more of a consistent player on both ends of the ball and being more of a vocal leader on and off the court can help me tremendously on the court.”