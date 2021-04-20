Rondel Walker blossomed in his role for OSU during his freshman season

“I always thought that he was a guy who does a lot of things good, so I wasn’t surprised as far as the things he was doing defensively,” Bert said. “He made shots early, and that’s something that’s he’s always been able to do. With the cast that they had, it was going to allow him to embrace shooting, we talked about that when he left. I said he was going to be open a lot of times because you’ve guys who can make plays off the bounce in Cade and Avery (Anderson III) and even Isaac (Likekele). So I said you’ve just got to play defense and do the things you do normally well and you’ll have good things coming your way but he just went to another level.”