Rodriguez, Harvell-Peel and Warren earn invites to 2022 NFL Scouting Combine
Rodriguez, Harvell-Peel and Warren earn invites to 2022 NFL Scouting Combine

Oklahoma State linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (20) celebrates after an interception during the Playstation Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022.

 Ian Maule, Tulsa World

STILLWATER — A trio of former Oklahoma State Cowboys will head to Indianapolis next month to workout in front of coaches, general managers and scouts ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez, defensive back Kolby Harvell-Peel and running back Jaylen Warren are among 324 prospects to earn invites to the NFL Scouting Combine, set to take place March 1-7 in Indianapolis.

Rodriguez led the Cowboys in tackles for a third consecutive season in 2021 and closed his OSU career as the fourth-leading tackler in program history. The 5-foot-11 linebacker from Wagoner earned second-team AP All-American honors in his final season in Stillwater.

Harvell-Peel opted to forgo his final season of eligibility in January. A three-time All-Big 12 honoree, he came away with 70 tackles and three interceptions in the back end of the Cowboys’ defense this past fall. Harvell-Peel was named a third-team All-American by the AP in December.

Warren heads to the combine following a sparkling debut season with the Cowboys. The transfer from Snow Junior College paced OSU’s ground game with 1,216 yards (4.8 yards per carry) and 11 rushing touchdowns in 2021 as the Big 12’s Newcomer of the Year.

Former Cowboy Jelani Woods also earned an invite to combine. The one-time OSU tight end caught 44 passes for 598 yards and eight touchdowns at his lone season at Virginia in 2021.

The NFL Draft is scheduled for April 28-30 in Las Vegas.

