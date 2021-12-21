Rodriguez and Harper: Fiesta Bowl offers one last glimpse at dominant linebacker tandem

STILLWATER — Jason Taylor II was joking with several other Oklahoma State safeties a few weeks ago, each of them wondering the same thing: Where did all of their tackles at the back end of the Cowboys defense go in 2021?

It was a question with an easy answer.

“Malcolm and Devin ate them up,” Taylor said Monday. “We didn’t have to do much. We just got to sit back there and watch two of the best linebackers in the country do what they do.”

To be exact, Malcolm Rodriguez and Devin Harper combined for 205 total tackles during the regular season, more than any pair of Cowboys since Jordan Sterns and Jordan Burton in 2015. And together this fall, Rodriguez and Harper formed a smothering, tackle-hungry linebacker tandem at the core of OSU's best defense of the Mike Gundy era.

Up next for the ninth-ranked Cowboys is the Jan. 1 Fiesta Bowl, where Taylor and his fellow OSU safeties will get to watch Rodriguez and Harper — each in their fifth season in uniform — renew their partnership one last time.