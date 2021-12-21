Rodriguez and Harper: Fiesta Bowl offers one last glimpse at dominant linebacker tandem

STILLWATER — Jason Taylor II was joking with several other Oklahoma State safeties a few weeks ago, each of them wondering the same thing: Where did all of their tackles at the back end of the Cowboys defense go in 2021?
It was a question with an easy answer.
“Malcolm and Devin ate them up,” Taylor said Monday. “We didn’t have to do much. We just got to sit back there and watch two of the best linebackers in the country do what they do.”
To be exact, Malcolm Rodriguez and Devin Harper combined for 205 total tackles during the regular season, more than any pair of Cowboys since Jordan Sterns and Jordan Burton in 2015. And together this fall, Rodriguez and Harper formed a smothering, tackle-hungry linebacker tandem at the core of OSU's best defense of the Mike Gundy era.
Up next for the ninth-ranked Cowboys is the Jan. 1 Fiesta Bowl, where Taylor and his fellow OSU safeties will get to watch Rodriguez and Harper — each in their fifth season in uniform — renew their partnership one last time.
The New Year's Day meeting with No. 5 Notre Dame comes with the added challenge of operating without defensive coordinator Jim Knowles. Gundy said he plans to name a defensive play caller when the Cowboys get to Arizona, but no matter which OSU assistant is calling signals against the Fighting Irish, the Cowboys enter with a linebacker pairing equipped to quarterback the defense in Glendale.
“Strong stability," Taylor said when asked what exactly Rodriguez and Harper provide.
“They know their defense," defensive lineman Kody Walterscheid said. "They’re great guys to have behind you.”
Season's like the one Rodriguez delivered in 2021 have become routine for the converted safety from Wagoner. After returning for a fifth year to complete his degree, Rodriguez tallied a career-high 119 tackles this fall, enough to earn AP All-America second-team honors and to pass Leslie O'Neal on OSU's career tackles list with 398 headed into the Fiesta Bowl.
As a fourth-year starter, Rodriguez provided the Cowboys with experience on top of his production. Gundy this week credited his "feel" for the defense in the middle as one of the sources of OSU's success.
“Jokingly, I had close friends of mine say why don’t you just let Malcolm call the game from the field (at the Fiesta Bowl)," Gundy said. "You know the old Joe Namath days. It’s a little more complicated than that. But it certainly helps to have those guys like Malcolm that are playing.”
Harper's time in Stillwater took a different path than Rodriguez's before blossoming in his redshirt senior season. After biding his time behind linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga, Harper claimed a starting role this fall and ran with it, piling up 86 total tackles, including 10 for loss.
Next to Rodriguez, Harper filled in and gave the OSU another needed stop-gap at the center of a defense that finished third in the nation in total defense.
“He’s been here a long time," Gundy said. "He gets it. He just couldn’t get on the field last year with Amen.
"He’s really kind of a throwback from 'I’m just going to stay here and keep pushing forward’, and it worked out well for him this year being a key contributor. He’s made a lot of plays for us.”
Between the experienced Rodriguez and a tested first-year starter in Harper, OSU found the key to its Big 12-best defense. On Monday, Taylor was asked about the presence of the pair of linebackers and whether their importance has only grown since Knowles' departure.
“I think that pretty much always with Devin and Malcolm (the value) goes up," he said.