Riding high after a Texas sweep, the Cowgirls remain in search of their "best softball"

STILLWATER — Oklahoma State fifth-year outfielder Chelsea Alexander, according to her teammate Morgyn Wynne, “always has great sayings”. Sometime over the weekend, when the Cowgirls took all three games in an emotion-filled series with Texas, Alexander broke out her latest adage.

“Chelsea said this past weekend, ‘We’re playing softball and the other team is playing us,’” Wynne recalled Tuesday morning. “So if we go in with that mindset, I think no series is going to mess us up or blow our heads up too big or anything like that.”

From its fifth Big 12 series victory in five tries, OSU (38-7, 14-1 Big 12) is carrying confidence through a treacherous final run of games before postseason play begins with the Big 12 Championship starting on May 13 in Oklahoma City.

Up ahead following the Texas sweep is a two-game trip to fourth-ranked Florida State starting Thursday before the Cowgirls close the regular season at top-ranked Oklahoma in Norman from May 5-7.

OSU — ranked seventh in the latest ESPN/USA Softball Top 25 released Tuesday — travels to Florida State as winners of 21 of 22 games after using Julia Cottrill’s bat and the pitching of Kelly Maxwell and Miranda Elish to down the Longhorns.

Coach Kenny Gajewski said after Sunday’s doubleheader that the Cowgirls rode the “Elish Wave'' to roll past Texas. On the weekend, the transfer right-hander played against the Longhorns program she called home from 2019-20, and Elish’s teammates bonded over the cause.

“There was just a lot riding on this weekend going into it, and emotions were riding high,” Wynne said.

Elish responded. She played through a bruised tailbone to club her sixth home run of the season and throw 6⅔ scoreless innings before exiting with a right shoulder injury in Game 1 Sunday. And so did the Cowgirls, who held on for a 2-1 victory in Game 2 to secure the sweep.

Placed into a high-stakes series, the kind OSU hopes to see more of later this spring, the Cowgirls met the moment and produced a perfect result.

“I think that those three wins meant more than anything to our team right now, especially with Miranda on our team,” said teammate Hayley Busby.

The series victory left OSU atop the Big 12 standings, ahead of Oklahoma (42-1, 11-1) on win percentage in conference play, and has veterans like Busby viewing the weekend as a potential building block as the Cowgirls approach the business end of their 2022 campaign.

“I think that it’s really important to kind of ride the high that we’re on,” the fifth-year utility player said.

Some of the confidence OSU holds on its way to Florida State stems from the fact that — by the estimation of Gajewski and his players — the Cowgirls just won one of their biggest series of the season without playing their "best softball", according to Busby.

OSU committed an error in Friday's opener, only its 20th of the season. And after Cowgirls pitching surrendered eight hits on Sunday, Gajewski lamented sloppy fielding from his team. Busby echoed his sentiments Tuesday.

“I think that the country knows what we’re capable of, and I don’t think we entirely showed it this weekend," Busby said. "But if we do, watch out.”

The Cowgirls, who have lost just twice since the first week of March, say they are still searching for their best softball. Upcoming visits to the Seminoles and Sooners, both on national television, offer two more chances to do just that before the postseason arrives.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.