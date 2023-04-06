STILLWATER — The pitch sunk to the bottom of the strike zone, bouncing off the end of Garret Guillemette’s bat and zipping across the ground at O’Brate Stadium.

Oklahoma State shortstop Marcus Brown scooped the ball up, spun around and shot the ball into his first baseman’s David Mendham’s glove, throwing the Texas catcher out at first.

The OSU pitcher, Juaron Watts-Brown, watched from the mound as the third out in the eighth inning was recorded.

The sophomore ace threw eight innings on April 1, allowing one run on three hits and racking up 12 strikeouts. The 4-1 score would hold in the ninth inning, giving Watts-Brown his fourth win of the season.

And as the Cowboys continue their three-game series against TCU in Fort Worth, Texas, this weekend, Watts-Brown continues working back into the first-game starter role after dealing with a shoulder injury two weeks ago.

“Yes, to match him up where he may be going head-to-head with somebody else’s statistically more difficult to score on pitcher in game one or two would be ideal,” OSU coach Josh Holliday said last week. “How we get there we’ll just continue to go week to week, always prioritizing his recovery and then see if we can get there.”

Watts-Brown is currently scheduled to pitch in Saturday’s series finale against the Horned Frogs, meaning a full week of rest after his 8-inning performance against Texas.

“The most important thing for us is to keep the rest and recovery for the quality outings is the primary focus,” Holliday said. “It would be nice to work him back a little bit more toward the middle or start of the weekend, that would be a goal, possibly.”

Recovery is OSU's No. 1 priority with Watts-Brown, as the Cowboys continue “stretching guys out”, bumping pitch counts from the 65-80 range up to the 90-100 range in the latter parts of the season.

“It’s super important of us to try to get all the guys that were both in starting roles and frequent relief roles built up,” Holliday said. “In doing that, it just kind of moved its way around to where we’re at right now.”