Reports: OSU running back Dezmon Jackson enters transfer portal
Reports: OSU running back Dezmon Jackson enters transfer portal

Big 12 Championship Game: Oklahoma State vs Baylor (copy) (copy)

Oklahoma State running back Dezmon Jackson runs past Baylor linebacker Dillon Doyle during the Big 12 Championship game Saturday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

 Ian Maule, Tulsa World

STILLWATER — Oklahoma State appears set to enter the 2022 season without its fourth-leading rusher from 2021.

According to multiple reports Tuesday, redshirt senior running back Dezmon Jackson has entered the transfer portal. The 5-foot-11 rusher from El Dorado, Arkansas, maintains one year of eligibility.

Jackson carried 148 times for 686 yards and six touchdowns in three seasons after arriving to Stillwater in 2019 from Hutchinson Community College. He redshirted in his first year at OSU before recording his best season as a Cowboy in 2020, when Jackson rushed for 547 yards with 5.5 yards per carry and four touchdowns highlighted by his 235-yard, three-score performance against Texas Tech.

Injury hampered Jackson this fall and he appeared in only six games, gaining 139 yards on 48 carries with two touchdowns. His 31 yards led all OSU running backs in the Dec. 4 Big 12 Championship loss to Baylor.

Jackson’s departure could represent a blow to the Cowboys’ running back depth next fall with leading rusher Jaylen Warren not expected back.

Without Jackson, Dominic Richardson and freshman Jaden Nixon remain as the only OSU rushers to gain more than 100 yards in 2021. Redshirt senior LD Brown, who returned for an additional year of eligibility before injury limited his 2021 campaign to three games, could potentially return on a medical redshirt.

Last week, OSU inked four-star running backs CJ Brown and Ollie Gordon as part of its recruiting class of 2022.

Jackson is the third Cowboy to enter the transfer portal this month, joining offensive lineman Hunter Anthony and defensive lineman Jayden Jernigan. 

