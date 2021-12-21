Reports: OSU running back Dezmon Jackson enters transfer portal

STILLWATER — Oklahoma State appears set to enter the 2022 season without its fourth-leading rusher from 2021.

According to multiple reports Tuesday, redshirt senior running back Dezmon Jackson has entered the transfer portal. The 5-foot-11 rusher from El Dorado, Arkansas, maintains one year of eligibility.

Jackson carried 148 times for 686 yards and six touchdowns in three seasons after arriving to Stillwater in 2019 from Hutchinson Community College. He redshirted in his first year at OSU before recording his best season as a Cowboy in 2020, when Jackson rushed for 547 yards with 5.5 yards per carry and four touchdowns highlighted by his 235-yard, three-score performance against Texas Tech.

Injury hampered Jackson this fall and he appeared in only six games, gaining 139 yards on 48 carries with two touchdowns. His 31 yards led all OSU running backs in the Dec. 4 Big 12 Championship loss to Baylor.

Jackson’s departure could represent a blow to the Cowboys’ running back depth next fall with leading rusher Jaylen Warren not expected back.