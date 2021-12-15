Reports: OSU DL Jayden Jernigan enters the transfer portal

OSU coach Mike Gundy talks to defensive tackle Jayden Jernigan after Saturday's loss at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Dec. 13, 2021 video. Cowboys head coach says he does not anticipate many transfers during the offseason or ahead of the Fiesta Bowl. Video courtesy/OSU Athletics
STILLWATER — Oklahoma State defensive lineman Jayden Jernigan has entered the transfer portal, according to multiple reports on Wednesday. The news was first reported by Mike Roach of 247Sports.
Jernigan, a redshirt sophomore, was part of a deep group of interior defensive lineman up front the Cowboys in 2021 and closed the regular season with 19 total tackles, 2.0 sacks, five quarterback hurries and a forced fumble.
He missed the entire 2020 due to a heart condition related to Covid-19. Jernigan played in all 13 games during his freshman season in 2019 after arriving as a three-star recruit out of Allen, Texas powerhouse Allen High School.
Jernigan is expected to remain with the program through the Jan. 1 Fiesta Bowl. He is the second OSU player to enter the transfer portal since the Big 12 Championship game on Dec. 4, joining offensive lineman Hunter Anthony.
Photos: OSU football's first 11-win season since 2011
Sept. 4: OSU 23, Missouri State 16
Oklahoma State Cowboys head coach Mike Gundy takes to the field before a game against the Missouri State Bears on September 4, 2021 at Boone Pickens Stadium on the Campus of Oklahoma State University in Stillwater, OK.
Michael Noble Jr., Tulsa World
Sept. 4: OSU 23, Missouri State 16
Missouri State Bears safety Kyriq McDonald (6) blocks a pass intended for Oklahoma State Cowboys wide receiver Brennan Presley (80) on September 4, 2021 at Boone Pickens Stadium on the Campus of Oklahoma State University in Stillwater, OK.
Michael Noble Jr., Tulsa World
Sept. 4: OSU 23, Missouri State 16
Oklahoma State Cowboys wide receiver Brennan Presley (80) runs the ball against the Missouri State Bears' defense on September 4, 2021 at Boone Pickens Stadium on the Campus of Oklahoma State University in Stillwater, OK.
Michael Noble Jr., Tulsa World
Sept. 4: OSU 23, Missouri State 16
Oklahoma State Cowboys cornerback Christian Holmes (0) and cornerback Jarrick Bernard-Converse (24) celebrate during a against the Missouri State Bearson September 4, 2021 at Boone Pickens Stadium on the Campus of Oklahoma State University in Stillwater, OK.
Michael Noble Jr., Tulsa World
Sept. 4: OSU 23, Missouri State 16
Oklahoma State Cowboys offensive lineman Jake Springfield (61) celebrates with running back LD Brown (0) after his touch down against the Missouri State Bears on September 4, 2021 at Boone Pickens Stadium on the Campus of Oklahoma State University in Stillwater, OK.
Michael Noble Jr., Tulsa World
Sept. 11: OSU 28, Tulsa 23
Oklahoma State band plays during the Spirit Walk before the college football game between Oklahoma State University Cowboys and the University of Tulsa Golden Hurricane at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Oklahoma, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021.
SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN
Sept. 11: OSU 28, Tulsa 23
Oklahoma State's Bryson Green (19) catches a touchdown pass as Tulsa's Tyon Davis (0) in the fourth quarter the college football game between Oklahoma State University Cowboys and the University of Tulsa Golden Hurricane at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Oklahoma, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021.
SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN
Sept. 11: OSU 28, Tulsa 23
Oklahoma State's LD Brown (0) celebrates his 98-yard kick off return for a touchdown with Jaylen Warren (7) in the fourth quarter of the college football game between Oklahoma State University Cowboys and the University of Tulsa Golden Hurricane at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Oklahoma, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021.
SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN
Sept. 11: OSU 28, Tulsa 23
Oklahoma State's LD Brown (0) returns a kick off for 98-yards for a touchdown of the college football game between Oklahoma State University Cowboys and the University of Tulsa Golden Hurricane at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Oklahoma, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021.
SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN
Sept. 11: OSU 28, Tulsa 23
Oklahoma State's Dominic Richardson (20) leaps over Tulsa's Tyon Davis (0) in third quarter of the college football game between Oklahoma State University Cowboys and the University of Tulsa Golden Hurricane at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Oklahoma, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021.
SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN
Sept. 18: OSU 21, Boise State 20
Oklahoma State offensive lineman Josh Sills (72) and Oklahoma State offensive lineman Cole Birmingham (67) block against the Boise State defense during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Boise, Idaho. Oklahoma State won 21-20. (AP Photo/Steve Conner)
Sept. 18: OSU 21, Boise State 20
Oklahoma State running back Jaylen Warren (7) celebrates a 6 yard touchdown run against Boise State during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Boise, Idaho. Oklahoma State won 21-20. (AP Photo/Steve Conner)
Sept. 18: OSU 21, Boise State 20
Oklahoma State running back Jaylen Warren (7) tosses the ball to an official after scoring a touchdown on a 6 yard run against Boise State during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Boise, Idaho. Oklahoma State won 21-20. (AP Photo/Steve Conner)
Sept. 18: OSU 21, Boise State 20
Oklahoma State wide receiver Rashod Owens (10) reaches for the ball on a reception in front of the Boise State bench during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Boise, Idaho. Oklahoma State won 21-20. (AP Photo/Steve Conner)
Sept. 18: OSU 21, Boise State 20
Boise State place kicker Jonah Dalmas (35) watches his field goal attempt against Oklahoma State during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Boise, Idaho. Dalmas missed the attempt. Oklahoma State won 21-20. (AP Photo/Steve Conner)
Sept. 25: OSU 31, Kansas State 20
Oklahoma State fans get ready for the start of Saturday’s game against Kansas State in Stillwater.
Brody Schmidt, AP
Sept. 25: OSU 31, Kansas State 20
Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders throws a pass during the first half of Saturday’s game against Kansas State on Saturday in Stillwater.
Brody Schmidt, AP
Sept. 25: OSU 31, Kansas State 20
Oklahoma State safety Kolby Harvell-Peel is chased out of bounds by Kansas State offensive lineman Noah Johnson after intercepting a pass Saturday in Stillwater.
Brody Schmidt, AP
Sept. 25: OSU 31, Kansas State 20
Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders is lifted by teammates after scoring a touchdown during the first half of Saturday’s game against Kansas State in Stillwater.
Brody Schmidt photos, AP
Sept. 25: OSU 31, Kansas State 20
Oklahoma State wide receiver Brennan Presley (80) gestures to the crowd following a pass he caught for a touchdown, during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Kansas State, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Stillwater, Okla. (AP Photo/Brody Schmidt)
Oct. 2: OSU 24, Baylor 14
Oklahoma State linebacker Devin Harper tackles Baylor’s Abram Smith during an Oct. 2 game in Stillwater.
Michael Noble Jr., Tulsa World
Oct. 2: OSU 24, Baylor 14
Oklahoma State Cowboys running back Jaylen Warren (7) is congratulated after scoring a touchdown against the Baylor Bears on October 2, 2021 at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, OK.
Michael Noble Jr., Tulsa World
Oct. 2: OSU 24, Baylor 14
Oklahoma State Cowboys running back Dominic Richardson (20) runs the ball through Baylor Bears defense on October 2, 2021 at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, OK.
Michael Noble Jr., Tulsa World
Oct. 2: OSU 24, Baylor 14
Oklahoma State Cowboys safety Jason Taylor II (25) celebrates a tackle against the Baylor Bears on October 2, 2021 at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, OK.
Michael Noble Jr., Tulsa World
Oct. 2: OSU 24, Baylor 14
Oklahoma State Cowboys running back Jaylen Warren (7) celebrates his touchdown against the Baylor Bears on October 2, 2021 at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, OK.
Michael Noble Jr., Tulsa World
Oct. 16: OSU 32, Texas 24
Oklahoma State Cowboys running back Jaylen Warren (7) runs the ball during a game against the Texas Longhorns on October 16, 2021 at DKR Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, TX.
Michael Noble Jr., Tulsa World
Oct. 16: OSU 32, Texas 24
Oklahoma State Cowboys wide receiver Brennan Presley (80) celebrate his touch down during a game against the Texas Longhorns on October 16, 2021 at DKR Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, TX.
Michael Noble Jr., Tulsa World
Oct. 16: OSU 32, Texas 24
Oklahoma State Cowboys running back Jaylen Warren (7) is tackled by Texas Longhorns players during a game on October 16, 2021 at DKR Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, TX.
Michael Noble Jr., Tulsa World
Oct. 16: OSU 32, Texas 24
Oklahoma State receiver Brennan Presley (80) celebrates his touchdown against Texas on Oct. 16 in Austin, Texas.
Michael Noble Jr., Tulsa World
Oct. 16: OSU 32, Texas 24
Oklahoma State Cowboys safety Tanner McCalister (2) celebrates beating the Texas Longhorns on October 16, 2021 at DKR Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, TX.
Michael Noble Jr., Tulsa World
Oct. 23: OSU 21, Iowa State 24
The Oklahoma State Cowboys take the field to play against the Iowa State Cyclones on October 23, 2021 at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, IA.
Michael Noble Jr., Tulsa World
Oct. 23: OSU 21, Iowa State 24
Oklahoma State Cowboys wide receiver Tay Martin (1) makes a touchdown catch while being guarded by Iowa State Cyclones defensive back T.J. Tampa (25) during a game on October 23, 2021 at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, IA.
Michael Noble Jr., Tulsa World
Oct. 23: OSU 21, Iowa State 24
Oklahoma State Cowboys wide receiver Rashod Owens (10) is pushed out of bounds by Iowa State Cyclones defensive back Datrone Young (2) during a game on October 23, 2021 at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, IA.
Michael Noble Jr., Tulsa World
Oct. 23: OSU 21, Iowa State 24
Oklahoma State Cowboys place kicker Tanner Brown (49) kicks against Iowa State Cyclones during a game on October 23, 2021 at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, IA.
Michael Noble Jr., Tulsa World
Oct. 23: OSU 21, Iowa State 24
Iowa State Cyclones react to stopping the Oklahoma State Cowboys just short of the first down during a game on October 23, 2021 at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, IA.
Michael Noble Jr., Tulsa World
Oct. 30: OSU 55, Kansas 3
Oklahoma State Cowboys quarterback Gunnar Gundy (12) makes a warm up pass before a game against the Kansas Jayhawks on October 30, 2021 Boone Pickens stadium in Stillwater, OK.
Michael Noble Jr., Tulsa World
Oct. 30: OSU 55, Kansas 3
Oklahoma State Cowboys wide receiver Brennan Presley (80) scores a touchdown during a game against the Kansas Jayhawks on October 30, 2021 Boone Pickens stadium in Stillwater, OK.
Michael Noble Jr., Tulsa World
Oct. 30: OSU 55, Kansas 3
Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders directs a receiver while running the ball against Kansas during their game Saturday night at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater.
Michael Noble Jr., Tulsa World
Oct. 30: OSU 55, Kansas 3
Oklahoma State Cowboys wide receiver Bryson Green (19) makes a catch while being guarded by Kansas Jayhawks cornerback Cam'Ron Dabney (16) during a game on October 30, 2021 Boone Pickens stadium in Stillwater, OK.
Michael Noble Jr., Tulsa World
Oct. 30: OSU 55, Kansas 3
Oklahoma State Cowboys head coach Mike Gundy argues with a ref for not calling a foul during a game against the Kansas Jayhawks on October 30, 2021 Boone Pickens stadium in Stillwater, OK.
Michael Noble Jr., Tulsa World
Nov. 6: OSU 24, West Virginia 3
West Virginia wide receiver Reese Smith (15) is defended by Oklahoma State safety Tanner McCalister (2) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Morgantown, W.Va., Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Kathleen Batten)
Nov. 6: OSU 24, West Virginia 3
Oklahoma State wide receiver Tay Martin (1) tries to get away from West Virginia cornerback Daryl Porter Jr. (2) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Morgantown, W.Va., Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Kathleen Batten)
Nov. 6: OSU 24, West Virginia 3
Oklahoma State defenders converge on West Virginia quarterback Garrett Greene during the first half of last Saturday’s win over the Mountaineers.
Kathleen
Batten, AP
Nov. 6: OSU 24, West Virginia 3
Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders (3) runs while defended by West Virginia linebacker Lance Dixon (5) and safety Alonzo Addae (4) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Morgantown, W.Va., Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Kathleen Batten)
Nov. 6: OSU 24, West Virginia 3
West Virginia wide receiver Winston Wright Jr. is tackled by Oklahoma State safeties Jason Taylor II (25) and Tanner McCalister (2) during the second half of Saturday’s game in Morgantown, W.Va.
Kathleen Batten, AP
Nov. 13: OSU 63, TCU 17
The Oklahoma State Cowboys will clinch a spot in the Big 12 Championship with a win at Texas Tech and a loss by either Oklahoma or Baylor.
Michael Noble Jr., Tulsa World
Nov. 13: OSU 63, TCU 17
Oklahoma State Cowboys cornerback Jarrick Bernard-Converse (24) tackles the TCU Horned Frogs ball carrier during a game on November 13, 2021 at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, OK.
Michael Noble Jr., Tulsa World
Nov. 13: OSU 63, TCU 17
Oklahoma State Cowboys wide receiver Blaine Green (28) runs from TCU Horned Frogs cornerback C.J. Ceasar II (9) during a game on November 13, 2021 at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, OK.
Michael Noble Jr., Tulsa World
Nov. 13: OSU 63, TCU 17
Oklahoma State safety Jason Taylor II celebrates after making a tackle against TCU Saturday night in Stillwater.
Michael Noble Jr., Tulsa World
Nov. 13: OSU 63, TCU 17
Oklahoma State Cowboys running back Jaden Nixon (23) runs the ball for a touchdown against the TCU Horned Frogs during a game on November 13, 2021 at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, OK.
Michael Noble Jr., Tulsa World
Nov. 20: OSU 20, Texas Tech 0
Oklahoma State Cowboys fullback Logan Carter (87) and quarterback Spencer Sanders (3) celebrate a touchdown against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Texas Tech University on November 20, 2021 at Jones AT&T Stadium in Lubbock, TX.
Michael Noble Jr., Tulsa World
Nov. 20: OSU 20, Texas Tech 0
Oklahoma State Cowboys defensive end Brock Martin (9) cheers after sacking Texas Tech Red Raiders Tyler Shough during a game at a Texas Tech University on November 20, 2021 at Jones AT&T Stadium in Lubbock, TX.
Michael Noble Jr., Tulsa World
Nov. 20: OSU 20, Texas Tech 0
Oklahoma State Cowboys cornerback Korie Black (4) forces a fumble on Texas Tech Red Raiders wide receiver Kaylon Geiger (10) during a game at Texas Tech University on November 20, 2021 at Jones AT&T Stadium in Lubbock, TX.
Michael Noble Jr., Tulsa World
Nov. 20: OSU 20, Texas Tech 0
Oklahoma State Cowboys safety Tre Sterling (3) tackles Texas Tech Red Raiders wide receiver Myles Price (18) during a game at the Texas Tech University on November 20, 2021 at Jones AT&T Stadium in Lubbock, TX.
Michael Noble Jr., Tulsa World
Nov. 20: OSU 20, Texas Tech 0
Oklahoma State Cowboys defensive tackle Aden Kelley (71) cheers after sing the alma mater after defeating the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Texas Tech University on November 20, 2021 at Jones AT&T Stadium in Lubbock, TX.
Michael Noble Jr., Tulsa World
Nov. 27: OSU 37, OU 33
Oklahoma State cornerback Korie Black (4) and linebacker Kamryn Farrar (44) celebrate after cornerback Demarco Jones (22) recovered a fumbled punt by Oklahoma running back Eric Gray (0) during a NCAA football game between Oklahoma State and Oklahoma in Stillwater, Okla. on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Nov. 27: OSU 37, OU 33
Former Oklahoma State wide receiver Dez Bryant signals a touchdown catch during a NCAA football game between Oklahoma State and Oklahoma in Stillwater, Okla. on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Nov. 27: OSU 37, OU 33
Oklahoma State cornerback Demarco Jones (22) and wide receiver Brennan Presley (80) celebrate a recovered fumbled punt during a NCAA football game between Oklahoma State and Oklahoma in Stillwater, Okla. on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Nov. 27: OSU 37, OU 33
Oklahoma State cornerback Demarco Jones (22) recovers a fumbled punt by Oklahoma running back Eric Gray (0) during a NCAA football game between Oklahoma State and Oklahoma in Stillwater, Okla. on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Nov. 27: OSU 37, OU 33
Oklahoma State fans jump from the stands onto the field after Oklahoma State's 37-33 win over Oklahoma in Stillwater, Okla. on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Dec. 4: Big 12 Championship Game: OSU 16, Baylor 21
Oklahoma State run onto the field during the Big 12 Championship game between Oklahoma State and Baylor at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Dec. 4: Big 12 Championship Game: OSU 16, Baylor 21
Oklahoma State running back Dezmon Jackson (27) runs past Baylor linebacker Dillon Doyle (5) during the Big 12 Championship game between Oklahoma State and Baylor at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Dec. 4: Big 12 Championship Game: OSU 16, Baylor 21
Oklahoma State safety Jason Taylor II (25) celebrates after making a stop during the Big 12 Championship game between Oklahoma State and Baylor at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Dec. 4: Big 12 Championship Game: OSU 16, Baylor 21
Oklahoma State wide receiver Matt Polk (9) sacks Baylor quarterback Blake Shapen (12) during the Big 12 Championship game between Oklahoma State and Baylor at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Dec. 4: Big 12 Championship Game: OSU 16, Baylor 21
Media members and Baylor cheerleaders react as Oklahoma State running back Dezmon Jackson (27) sit on the ground after being stopped on fourth down short of the end zone lat in the fourth quarter during the Big 12 Championship game between Oklahoma State and Baylor at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. Baylor won the game 21-16.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Check out our latest digital-only offer and subscribe now
Check out our latest digital-only offer and subscribe now: Tulsaworld.com/subscribe
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!