Reports: OSU DL Jayden Jernigan enters the transfer portal

STILLWATER — Oklahoma State defensive lineman Jayden Jernigan has entered the transfer portal, according to multiple reports on Wednesday. The news was first reported by Mike Roach of 247Sports.

Jernigan, a redshirt sophomore, was part of a deep group of interior defensive lineman up front the Cowboys in 2021 and closed the regular season with 19 total tackles, 2.0 sacks, five quarterback hurries and a forced fumble.

He missed the entire 2020 due to a heart condition related to Covid-19. Jernigan played in all 13 games during his freshman season in 2019 after arriving as a three-star recruit out of Allen, Texas powerhouse Allen High School.

Jernigan is expected to remain with the program through the Jan. 1 Fiesta Bowl. He is the second OSU player to enter the transfer portal since the Big 12 Championship game on Dec. 4, joining offensive lineman Hunter Anthony.

