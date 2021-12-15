 Skip to main content
Reports: OSU DL Jayden Jernigan enters the transfer portal
Reports: OSU DL Jayden Jernigan enters the transfer portal

OSU coach Mike Gundy talks to defensive tackle Jayden Jernigan after Saturday's loss at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

 Ian Maule, Tulsa World

Dec. 13, 2021 video. Cowboys head coach says he does not anticipate many transfers during the offseason or ahead of the Fiesta Bowl. Video courtesy/OSU Athletics

STILLWATER — Oklahoma State defensive lineman Jayden Jernigan has entered the transfer portal, according to multiple reports on Wednesday. The news was first reported by Mike Roach of 247Sports.

Jernigan, a redshirt sophomore, was part of a deep group of interior defensive lineman up front the Cowboys in 2021 and closed the regular season with 19 total tackles, 2.0 sacks, five quarterback hurries and a forced fumble.

He missed the entire 2020 due to a heart condition related to Covid-19. Jernigan played in all 13 games during his freshman season in 2019 after arriving as a three-star recruit out of Allen, Texas powerhouse Allen High School.

Jernigan is expected to remain with the program through the Jan. 1 Fiesta Bowl. He is the second OSU player to enter the transfer portal since the Big 12 Championship game on Dec. 4, joining offensive lineman Hunter Anthony. 

eli.lederman@tulsaworld.com

