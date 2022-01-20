Reports: OSU CB Jarrick Bernard-Converse enters transfer portal

The mass departure in the back end leaves OSU redshirt junior Jason Taylor II as the lone returning starter in the secondary.

Bernard-Converse recorded 195 total tackles, 24 breaks up and two interceptions over four seasons with the Cowboys. He arrived as a safety from Evangel Christian Academy and started 13 games in his freshman season when he amassed a career-high 58 tackles. Bernard-Converse was once again a fixture in Year 2 in 2019 before converting to cornerback as a junior.

He started 24 games across the 2020 and 2021 seasons, tallying 83 tackles and 18 break ups and emerging this past fall as one of the Big 12’s top cornerbacks.

Sophomore corners Jabbar Muhammad and Korie Black showed flashes in their opportunities in 2021 and each finished with flourish in the 37-35 Fiesta Bowl win against Notre Dame.

Muhammad recorded eight tackles and a pair of break ups against the Fighting Irish. He finished his second season with the Cowboys with 23 total tackles. Black made three tackles in the Fiesta Bowl and chad 19 tackles, two break ups and program-best three fumble recoveries on the year.