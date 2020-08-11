The Big 12 Conference will continue pursuit of a fall football season, multiple sources reported Tuesday night.
The league’s presidents and chancellors approved the plan during a scheduled meeting, according to a report by SoonerScoop.com. It is believed the leaders of the 10 schools heard from medical advisors about the possibility of proceeding.
The Southeastern and Atlantic Coast conferences had announced their decisions to maintain focus on a fall sports season, including football.
The Big 12 had no official comment on Tuesday night. There were reports that a revised league schedule could be released soon.
The American Athletic Conference, which includes Tulsa, appears to be looking at continuing fall sports. Commissioner Mike Aresco told ESPN that more information is being gathered and the league is monitoring the situation.
“The health and safety of our student-athletes is obviously our top priority,” Aresco said.
It was good news for college football fans, who learned earlier in the day that the Pac-12 and Big Ten were shutting down all fall sports, including football, with an aim of restarting things in the spring.
There is still plenty of waiting ahead to see if a 2020 season will take place. The decision to continue pursuit of a 10-game campaign — nine conference games plus one nonconference home game — appears to be contingent on gathering more information about COVID-19.
The news likely gave hope to Oklahoma and Oklahoma State fans craving normalcy amid the global pandemic. Oklahoma is scheduled to open the season against visiting Missouri State at a date to be determined. Oklahoma State has a non-league home game planned against Tulsa on Sept. 12.
Among the recent concerns about COVID-19 is myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart muscle. According to SI’s Ross Dellenger, the Big 12 plans to add an extra layer of protocol involving heart imaging tests for COVID-19 patients.
It was a roller-coaster day for college football fans, who watched the Big Ten and Pac-12 come to their decisions. The Power 5 conferences referred to medical advice and counsel in aiding their decisions.
“As time progressed and after hours of discussion with our Big Ten Task Force for Emerging Infectious Diseases and the Big Ten Sports Medicine Committee, it became abundantly clear that there was too much uncertainty regarding potential medical risks to allow our student-athletes to compete this fall,” Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren said.
Added Pac-12 Commissioner Larry Scott: “The health, safety and well-being of our student-athletes and all those connected to Pac-12 sports has been our number one priority since the start of this current crisis.