Report: Spencer Sanders out for OSU opener due to COVID-19 protocol

Oklahoma State begins its season Saturday night with a visit from Missouri State (6 p.m., ESPN+). But when the Cowboys take the field, they’ll be without quarterback Spencer Sanders

The redshirt junior is unavailable for the Cowboys’ season opener, sidelined due to COVID-19 protocol, per the Cowboy Radio Network. Sophomore Shane Illingworth is expected to make his third career start in Sanders’ place. The 6-foot-6 passer from Norco, California, appeared in four games for OSU as a true freshman last fall.

Sanders’ opening day absence comes after a 2020 campaign in which he missed all or some of four games on the Cowboys’ 11-game schedule.

He suffered a high ankle sprain in last season’s opener against Tulsa, an injury that sidelined him for subsequent games against West Virginia and Kansas. Later in the season on Nov. 21, a first quarter injury knocked Sanders out for the remainder of OSU’s 41-13 defeat to Oklahoma.

As a redshirt freshman in 2019, Sanders missed the final two games of the season with a thumb injury.