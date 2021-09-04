Report: Spencer Sanders out for OSU opener due to COVID-19 protocol

Oklahoma State begins its season Saturday night with a visit from Missouri State (6 p.m., ESPN+). But when the Cowboys take the field, they’ll be without quarterback Spencer Sanders
The redshirt junior is unavailable for the Cowboys’ season opener, sidelined due to COVID-19 protocol, per the Cowboy Radio Network. Sophomore Shane Illingworth is expected to make his third career start in Sanders’ place. The 6-foot-6 passer from Norco, California, appeared in four games for OSU as a true freshman last fall.
Sanders’ opening day absence comes after a 2020 campaign in which he missed all or some of four games on the Cowboys’ 11-game schedule.
He suffered a high ankle sprain in last season’s opener against Tulsa, an injury that sidelined him for subsequent games against West Virginia and Kansas. Later in the season on Nov. 21, a first quarter injury knocked Sanders out for the remainder of OSU’s 41-13 defeat to Oklahoma.
As a redshirt freshman in 2019, Sanders missed the final two games of the season with a thumb injury.
Illingworth made his OSU debut in relief of Sanders in the 2020 opener against Tulsa, leading the Cowboys to a 16-7 comeback victory. He followed by completing 15 of his 21 passes for 139 yards in a win over West Virginia one week later, and delivered his best performance of the season in an Oct. 3 victory over Kansas, when Illingworth recorded 265 yards passing and the first three touchdowns of his career.
He struggled when thrust into the action at Bedlam in November, going 5-21 for 71 yards with a touchdown in the 28-point defeat.