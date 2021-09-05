Report: OSU's Trace Ford out for season with second ACL tear

STILLWATER — The depth of Oklahoma State's defensive line is already being put to the test in this young season.

According to a report Sunday from the Oklahoman's Jacob Unruh, junior defensive end Trace Ford will miss the remainder of the 2021 season due to an ACL injury suffered in practice earlier this week.

Ford did not play in in the Cowboys' 23-16 win over Missouri State Saturday night and Mike Gundy said the 6-foot-3 pass rusher from Edmond Santa Fe would be out "for a while" following the game. Per the report, the injury occurred on the opposite knee to which Ford suffered a season-ending ACL tear against Baylor in December.

That injury kept Ford out of spring practice and limited his participation in fall camp.

Ford earned Big 12 honorable mention honors in 2020 when he recorded 22 tackles and 4.5 sacks in nine starts during his sophomore season. He made 29 tackles as a freshman in 2019.

Brock Martin started in Ford's place Saturday, notching five tackles, a half sack and a pair of quarterback hurries. In Ford's absences, the OSU defense managed five sacks, nine tackles for loss and 11 hurries in the win.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.