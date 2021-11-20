 Skip to main content
Report: OSU down two starting offensive lineman at Texas Tech
Report: OSU down two starting offensive lineman at Texas Tech

  Updated
OSU Football Practice 043 (copy)

Danny Godlevske at OSU's football practice on August 12, 2021. (DEVIN LAWRENCE WILBER/for the Tulsa World)

 Devin Lawrence Wilber

LUBBOCK, TEXAS — Oklahoma State will be without a pair of starting offensive lineman when they face Texas Tech at Jones AT&T Stadium Saturday night, according to Dave Hunziker of the Cowboy Radio Network. 

Left guard Josh Sills and center Danny Godlevske are both out for the ninth-ranked Cowboys in Week 12. Redshirt junior Tyrese Williams will make a second straight start in Sills' place while redshirt sophomore Joe Michalski is set for his first career start at center in Lubbock.

Sills did not play in OSU's Week 11 win over TCU. Williams made his first career start in the veteran guard's place and will again protect Spencer Sanders' blindside next to left guard Cole Birmingham Saturday.

Godlevske limped off in the first half of last week's 63-17 victory and was questionable to play against the Red Raiders. Michalski took his place in Week 11 and will see more action at center for the Cowboys in the penultimate game of the regular season. 

eli.lederman@tulsaworld.com

