Report: OSU cornerback Jabbar Muhammad in transfer portal

After a breakout season, Oklahoma State cornerback Jabbar Muhammad is on the move.

Muhammad is the latest Cowboy to enter the transfer portal, according to 247 Sports. He has not made an official announcement.

As a junior who moved into the starting lineup ahead of the season, Muhammad totaled 48 tackles, nine pass breakups, an interception and a forced fumble. He also was used at safety amid defensive injuries.

Muhammad is the 10th player on OSU’s depth chart to head for the portal. The others are quarterback Spencer Sanders, running back Dominic Richardson, receiver Braylin Presley, offensive lineman Eli Russ, defensive end Trace Ford, linebacker Mason Cobb, cornerback Demarco Jones and safeties Thomas Harper and Kanion Williams.

A look at OU, OSU and TU football transfers announced during the offseason WR Langston Anderson QB Braylon Braxton QB Davis Brin LB Mason Cobb OT Dalton Cooper WR Brian Darby CB Kendall Dennis DB Kendel Dolby CB Joshua Eaton DL Josh Ellison QB Nick Evers DE Trace Ford DE Anthony Goodlow S Thomas Harper DE Kevonte Henry WR Malachai Jones DL Jacob Lacey CB Jabbar Muhammad S Jordan Mukes WR Braylin Presley S Kendarin Ray RB Dominic Richardson DL Cedric Roberts QB Ralph Rucker OL Eli Russ QB Spencer Sanders LB Clayton Smith CB Kenney Solomon TE Austin Stogner WR De'Zhaun Stribling TE Jackson Sumlin DL Alton Tarber RB Sean Tyler OL Dillon Wade OL Brey Walker DB Bryson Washington WR Theo Wease S Kanion Williams P Lachlan Wilson LB Justin Wright