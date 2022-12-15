 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Report: OSU cornerback Jabbar Muhammad in transfer portal

Oklahoma State Cowboys vs TCU Horned Frogs (copy)

Oklahoma State cornerback Jabbar totaled 48 tackles, nine pass breakups, an interception and a forced fumble. 

 Ian Maule, Tulsa World file

After a breakout season, Oklahoma State cornerback Jabbar Muhammad is on the move.

Muhammad is the latest Cowboy to enter the transfer portal, according to 247 Sports. He has not made an official announcement.

Previous Oklahoma State Cowboys starting QB Spencer Sanders announced his intention to transfer on Dec. 5. Video by Eric Bailey/Tulsa World

As a junior who moved into the starting lineup ahead of the season, Muhammad totaled 48 tackles, nine pass breakups, an interception and a forced fumble. He also was used at safety amid defensive injuries.

Muhammad is the 10th player on OSU’s depth chart to head for the portal. The others are quarterback Spencer Sanders, running back Dominic Richardson, receiver Braylin Presley, offensive lineman Eli Russ, defensive end Trace Ford, linebacker Mason Cobb, cornerback Demarco Jones and safeties Thomas Harper and Kanion Williams.

kelly.hines@tulsaworld.com

Sports Writer

I have covered college football and college basketball for the Tulsa World since 2012. I spend my spare time as an animal rescue volunteer, focusing on spaying and neutering community cats in the Tulsa area. Phone: 918-581-8452

