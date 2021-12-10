Report: Jim Knowles will not coach in Fiesta Bowl

STILLWATER — Former Oklahoma State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles will not coach in the ninth-ranked Cowboys' Jan. 1 matchup with No. 5 Notre Dame in the Fiesta Bowl, according to a Friday report from the Action Network's Brett McMurphy.
Knowles was announced on Tuesday as the next defensive coordinator at Ohio State after four seasons in Stillwater. In a Tuesday release, Buckeyes coach Ryan Day said Knowles' hiring would be effective Jan. 2, leaving the door open for the 56-year coordinator to potentially remain with the Cowboys through the New Year's Day bowl game.
OSU has not yet publicly addressed Knowles' impending exit.
The details of the contract that took Knowles to Ohio State were also revealed Friday through a term sheet released by Ohio State.
Knowles is set to earn $1.9 million in annual base salary over a three-year deal, making him the highest-paid assistant coach in Buckeyes history, according to Bill Rabinowitz of the Columbus Dispatch. The salary tops the previous high of $1.5 million paid to former Ohio State defensive coordinator Greg Schiano and leaves among the highest paid assistant coaches in the nation.
The term sheet also showed that Knowles will head to the Big 10 power with $138,850 signing bonuses.
Knowles, who led an OSU defense that finished third nationally in total defense this fall, was paid $800,000 in his final season with the Cowboys.