 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Report: Jim Knowles will not coach in Fiesta Bowl
0 Comments
editor's pick

Report: Jim Knowles will not coach in Fiesta Bowl

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Bedlam 2019 (copy)

Oklahoma State's Jim Knowles watches warmups against Oklahoma during the bedlam football game in Stillwater, Okla., on Saturday, November 30, 2019. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World

 Matt Barnard

Dec. 5, 2021 video. The Cowboys will face Notre Dame football for the first time. Video courtesy/Playstation Fiesta Bowl

STILLWATER — Former Oklahoma State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles will not coach in the ninth-ranked Cowboys' Jan. 1 matchup with No. 5 Notre Dame in the Fiesta Bowl, according to a Friday report from the Action Network's Brett McMurphy.

Knowles was announced on Tuesday as the next defensive coordinator at Ohio State after four seasons in Stillwater. In a Tuesday release, Buckeyes coach Ryan Day said Knowles' hiring would be effective Jan. 2, leaving the door open for the 56-year coordinator to potentially remain with the Cowboys through the New Year's Day bowl game.

OSU has not yet publicly addressed Knowles' impending exit. 

The details of the contract that took Knowles to Ohio State were also revealed Friday through a term sheet released by Ohio State.

Knowles is set to earn $1.9 million in annual base salary over a three-year deal, making him the highest-paid assistant coach in Buckeyes history, according to Bill Rabinowitz of the Columbus Dispatch. The salary tops the previous high of $1.5 million paid to former Ohio State defensive coordinator Greg Schiano and leaves among the highest paid assistant coaches in the nation. 

The term sheet also showed that Knowles will head to the Big 10 power with $138,850 signing bonuses.

Knowles, who led an OSU defense that finished third nationally in total defense this fall, was paid $800,000 in his final season with the Cowboys. 

eli.lederman@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tiger Woods announces return to golf 10 months after auto accident

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

OSU Sports Writer

I cover Oklahoma State athletics for the Tulsa World. I have previously worked for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, Emporia Gazette in Kansas and the Columbia Missourian. I graduated from the University of Missouri in 2020 and am a native of Mamaroneck, NY.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert