Colorado has engaged in possible discussions to return to the Big 12, according to multiple reports Wednesday.

Following a board of regents meeting at the University of Colorado on Wednesday, a second meeting was scheduled Thursday, where the school is expected to discuss a potential move back to the Big 12, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel. According to Action Network's Brett McMurphy, Colorado is expected to discuss a move back to the conference.

The move is not official, and a public meeting will be held Thursday where a potential vote could take place. There is no specific timeline for a decision from Colorado or the Big 12.

The Big 12 is expected to host a president's meeting Wednesday night to continue discussing conference expansion.

"We do have a plan, and hopefully we can execute that plan sooner than later," Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark said during the conference's media days. "But as I've always said, I love the composition of this conference right now. The excitement the four new members have brought to this conference has been incredible.

"If we stay at 12, we're perfectly fine with that. If the opportunity presents itself where there’s something that creates value and aligns well with our goals and objectives, starting with the board, then we’re certainly going to pursue it.”

Since the beginning of his tenure as Big 12 commissioner, Yormark remained committed to conference realignment, and as the Pac-12 continues to search for a new media rights deal, Colorado's future with the conference remained uncertain.

"It's not a concern," Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff said last week when asked about schools possibly leaving the conference. "Our schools are committed to each other and to the Pac-12. We'll get our media rights deal done we'll announce the deal. I think the realignment that's going on in college athletics will come to an end for this cycle."

Colorado would need to approve a move to the Big 12 before applying for membership, likely a formality in the process.

Colorado competed in the Big 12 from 1996 to 2010, joining the Pac-12 in 2011 and remaining with the conference since. After joining the Big Six conference in 1947, the Buffaloes remained a part of the conference for 63 years.

If the school opts for the move, it would be the fifth school the conference added since Oklahoma and Texas announced departures in July 2021.

