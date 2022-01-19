Report: Auburn DC Derek Mason "strong candidate" for Oklahoma State DC job

STILLWATER — Oklahoma State’s month and a half long search for its next defensive coordinator could soon be coming to a close.
The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman reported late Wednesday that Auburn defensive coordinator Derek Mason “has emerged as a strong candidate” for the vacancy left by Jim Knowles. Mason, 52, spent the past year on Bryan Harsin’s staff following seven seasons in the top job at Vanderbilt from 2014-20.
Mike Gundy and the Cowboys have been searching for their next defensive coordinator since Knowles’ departure for Ohio State on Dec. 7 following his fourth season at OSU.
Gundy handed the defensive play calling reins to three assistant coaches — Joe Bob Clements, Tim Duffie and Dan Hammerschmidt — for the Jan. 1 Fiesta Bowl. The following day, OSU’s 18th-year head coach said he would interview “six or eight guys” if he chose to look outside the program for his first defensive coordinator hire since 2018.
Mason would arrive in Stillwater with SEC pedigree after eight years in the conference.
During his lone season at Auburn in 2021, Mason’s defense allowed 21.8 points per game, 27th in the nation and third-best in the SEC. The Tigers closed the season 61st in the country in total defense allowing 373.8 yards per game.
Before Auburn, Mason spent the bulk of the last decade as head coach at Vanderbilt where he completed a 27-55 record across his seven seasons with the Commodores, reaching six wins only twice.
His resume includes assistant roles at Idaho State, Bucknell, Utah, New Mexico State, Ohio and the NFL’s Minnesota Vikings. He was also the co-defensive coordinator at Stanford in 2011 when OSU topped the Cardinals in the Fiesta Bowl. Mason was later promoted to the sole coordinator role and he was a finalist for the Broyles award in 2012.
Per the Montgomery Advertiser, Mason is paid $1.5 million per year in his current role at Auburn. Knowles earned $800,000 annually before inking a $1.9 million per year with Ohio State that places him among the nation’s highest paid assistants.