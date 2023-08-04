Dean Ruhl Tulsa World Sports Writer Follow Dean Ruhl Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Arizona, Arizona State and Utah appear likely to leave the Pac-12, formally applied for membership in the Big 12 Conference on Friday, according to multiple reports.

The Big 12’s board of presidents and chancellors are scheduled to meet Friday evening, and are expected to accept the three new members, according to The Athletic’s Max Olson.

Brett McMurphy of the Action Network reports approval on all three schools is expected Saturday.

If successful, the Big 12 would swell to 16 members in 2024, paired with Colorado — who defected from the Pac-12 last week. The rise in membership would make the Big 12 the third Power Five conference with at least 16 members, joining the SEC and Big Ten.

Since CU’s departure, the Big 12 was tied to Arizona as the likely next target in conference expansion, and the Arizona Board of Regents — overseeing both Arizona and Arizona State — met Thursday with no formal action taken.

Earlier Friday, Oregon’s Board of Trustees voted unanimously to leave the Pac-12 for the Big Ten in 2024, spurring action from Arizona, ASU and Utah. Washington is also expected to move to the Big Ten with the Ducks, paving the way for further expansion by the Big 12.

The movement comes after turmoil surrounding a Pac-12 media-rights deal.

The Wildcats and Sun Devils have competed in the Pac-12 since 1978, while Utah remains the newest member, joining in 2011. All would join in 2024, when Oklahoma and Texas move to the SEC.

If all are accepted, each school will receive a $31.7 million in annual revenue shares from the Big 12, once the new Big 12 media-rights deal begins in 2025, according to McMurphy.