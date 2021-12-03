Relationship with QBs coach Rattay part of Sanders' progression in 2021

STILLWATER — Late on Oct. 2, Conroy Hines waited outside of Boone Pickens Stadium and found Spencer Sanders and Tim Rattay. In the afterglow of the Cowboys’ 24-14 victory over Baylor, neither Oklahoma State’s quarterback nor its quarterbacks coach were in the mood to celebrate a second consecutive ranked win.
“Both of them were as in the tank as you could be after a victory,” Hines, Sanders’ offensive coordinator at Denton Ryan High School, said.
The three interceptions Sanders threw against the Bears that night marked a low in 2021 and hung heavily on the third-year passer and his position coach. But the Week 5 nightmare also served as an inflection point for Sanders’ redshirt junior campaign, one that has fifth-ranked OSU (11-1, 8-1 Big 12) in Arlington, Texas, for a rematch with No. 9 Baylor (10-2, 7-2) in the Big 12 Championship Saturday.
The seven games since Oct. 2 have featured the best football of Sanders' college career. Eleven touchdowns to four interceptions; four passing performances of 200 yards or more; fourth-quarter comebacks against Texas and Oklahoma during a 6-1 stretch for the Cowboys.
Sanders play is already garnering accolades; he became the second All-Big 12 first team quarterback in program history on Thursday. And its carried OSU to the title game at AT&T Stadium, familiar turf Sanders played on a handful of times in high school.
Better decision-making, improved protection from the Cowboys' offensive line and a healthy stable of pass catchers have all been factors in Sanders' progression. One other? A relationship with Rattay, the eight-year NFL veteran now in his second season at OSU.
“Spencer has had a new quarterback coach almost every year he's been there,” Dave Henigan, Sanders' head coach at Denton Ryan, said. “This is one of the first years he's had any sort of continuity with coach Rattay. That helps. Make no mistake about it."
Turnover in the Cowboys quarterbacks room became the norm when Sanders arrived in 2018.
He worked with former offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich during his redshirt season, then Sean Gleeson in Sanders' first year under center in 2019. When Rattay replaced Gleeson in 2020, he had his third quarterbacks coach in as many years.
While Rattay represented another new face, he and Sanders shared an immediate connection — both had been coached by Hines. The Denton Ryan offensive coordinator spent 19 years as an assistant at Louisiana Tech and overlapped with Rattay's stint with the Bulldogs from 1997-99.
Hines figured the pair would be a good fit. Coach Mike Gundy last month noted that Sanders and Rattay share similar, quiet demeanors. Hines agrees they're cut from a similar cloth.
"They're both highly competitive,” he said. “I know that about Rattay and I know that about Spencer. They’re both reserved in a way. But when they get out on the field to compete, obviously, that changes.”
When Rattay stuck around Stillwater for a second season in 2021, he delivered stability Sanders hadn't yet had at OSU. And in his third year leading the Cowboys offense, teammates and coaches have noticed a more comfortable and poised quarterback.
“(Spencer's) composure’s been good," Gundy said this week. "His ability to learn has been good. His relationship with Rattay has been good."
Hines and Henigan keep in touch with Sanders through visits back to Denton, trips to Stillwater and texts over the course of the fall, and they've seen the differences, too. Partial credit for that — Sanders' former coaches believe — belongs to Rattay.
"It's just the vernacular and the growth of how he talks about the game," Henigan said. "You can tell he’s been hearing the same voice back-to-back years."
The former coaches tie another shift in Sanders' ways to the wisdom for the former NFL passer.
Henigan described Sanders as "an emotional player" who struggled to keep a short memory in high school. That trait came with him to OSU and it showed in Sanders redshirt freshman season. This year, Sanders has delivered his most composed season yet, evidenced by resilient performances in second-half comebacks at Texas and against Oklahoma that vaulted to the Cowboys to Saturday's title game.
"You can tell he's thinking 'Hey, okay, I made a mistake. Boom. Move on,'" Hines said. “I know that's some of Tim's influence on him."