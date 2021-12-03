Relationship with QBs coach Rattay part of Sanders' progression in 2021

"They're both highly competitive,” he said. “I know that about Rattay and I know that about Spencer. They’re both reserved in a way. But when they get out on the field to compete, obviously, that changes.”

When Rattay stuck around Stillwater for a second season in 2021, he delivered stability Sanders hadn't yet had at OSU. And in his third year leading the Cowboys offense, teammates and coaches have noticed a more comfortable and poised quarterback.

“(Spencer's) composure’s been good," Gundy said this week. "His ability to learn has been good. His relationship with Rattay has been good."

Hines and Henigan keep in touch with Sanders through visits back to Denton, trips to Stillwater and texts over the course of the fall, and they've seen the differences, too. Partial credit for that — Sanders' former coaches believe — belongs to Rattay.

"It's just the vernacular and the growth of how he talks about the game," Henigan said. "You can tell he’s been hearing the same voice back-to-back years."

The former coaches tie another shift in Sanders' ways to the wisdom for the former NFL passer.