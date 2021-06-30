Reid Sigmon hired to become OSU's new Deputy Athletic Director

Reid Sigmon will be Oklahoma State’s new Deputy Athletic Director the school announced on Wednesday.
Chad Weiberg will leave his role as the Deputy Athletic Director starting on Thursday to officially become the Athletic Director. Sigmon will replace him after spending the previous four years as the Deputy Athletic Director for Finance and Operations/Chief Operating Officer at The University of Tennessee.
"I am excited by the opportunity to work at Oklahoma State with Chad Weiberg and continue to build on the championship history of OSU Athletics," Sigmon said in a statement. ”I look forward to serving the student-athletes, staff and fans. Thank you to John Currie, Phillip Fulmer and Danny White for the opportunity to work at the University of Tennessee for the last four years."
Sigmon comes to OSU with a plethora of experience. He was an original staff member of the College Football Playoff, was an executive member of the Tampa Bay Super Bowl XLIII Host Committee (2007-09), Vice President of Operations of the Jacksonville Super Bowl XXXIX Host Committee (2003-05) and Director of Operations of the Tampa Bay Super Bowl XXXV Task Force (1999-01).
Sigmon was also the Director of Stadium Development and Even Operations for the Cleveland Browns from 2005-07 and was the Assistant Director for the Tampa Bay Organizing Committee for the 1999 Men’s Final Four. He had a previous home in the Big 12 Conference from 2009-13 working at Kansas State where he eventually became the Senior Associate AD and COO.
Sigmon’s administration career starting in 1996 at Wake Forest after lettering there as a placekicker. He graduated magna cum laude with a degree in politics from Wake Forest in 1996 before earning his MBA from Florida in 2003. At UF, he served as president of the MBA Association and was a Matherly Scholar.
"I have known Reid Sigmon for over a decade and had the privilege of working with him at Kansas State," Weiberg said in a statement. "I have always been impressed with his intelligence, tremendous work ethic, high integrity and ability to build strong relationships. Reid is without a doubt one of the most talented administrators in all of college athletics and I couldn't be more pleased to have him join our team here at OSU. I look forward to our student-athletes, coaches, staff, and fans getting to know him,"
Snapshot of Sigmon’s career
1996-98 - Wake Forest, Operations and Facilities Assistant
1998-99 - Tampa Bay Organizing Committee 1999 Men's Final Four, Assistant Director
1999-01 - Tampa Bay Super Bowl XXXV Task Force, Director of Operations
2003-05 - Jacksonville Super Bowl XXXIX Host Committee, Vice President of Operations
2005-07 - Cleveland Browns, Director of Stadium Development and Event Operations
2007-09 - Tampa Bay Super Bowl XLIII Host Committee, Executive Director
2009-13 - Kansas State, Senior Associate AD/Chief Operating Officer
2014-17 - College Football Playoff, Chief Financial Officer
2017-21 - Tennessee, Deputy Athletics Director for Finance and Operations/Chief Operating Officer
2021-pres. - Oklahoma State, Deputy Athletic Director