Reid Sigmon hired to become OSU's new Deputy Athletic Director

Reid Sigmon will be Oklahoma State’s new Deputy Athletic Director the school announced on Wednesday.

Chad Weiberg will leave his role as the Deputy Athletic Director starting on Thursday to officially become the Athletic Director. Sigmon will replace him after spending the previous four years as the Deputy Athletic Director for Finance and Operations/Chief Operating Officer at The University of Tennessee.

"I am excited by the opportunity to work at Oklahoma State with Chad Weiberg and continue to build on the championship history of OSU Athletics," Sigmon said in a statement. ”I look forward to serving the student-athletes, staff and fans. Thank you to John Currie, Phillip Fulmer and Danny White for the opportunity to work at the University of Tennessee for the last four years."

Sigmon comes to OSU with a plethora of experience. He was an original staff member of the College Football Playoff, was an executive member of the Tampa Bay Super Bowl XLIII Host Committee (2007-09), Vice President of Operations of the Jacksonville Super Bowl XXXIX Host Committee (2003-05) and Director of Operations of the Tampa Bay Super Bowl XXXV Task Force (1999-01).