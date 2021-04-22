Redwine-Bryant hoping to go from former OSU walk-on to NFL athlete

Former Oklahoma State football athlete Philip Redwine-Bryant wasn’t expecting to hear his name called during last year’s NFL draft, but he was hoping to receive a phone call to sign as an undrafted free agent.
The phone never rang.
“Free agency period happens and I’ll be honest, that Sunday was a really rough day in my house because the calls didn’t come,” Redwine-Bryant’s mother Trinity said. “And that’s because they had announced they were shortening the rosters. They were doing different things. The NFL had to shrink everything down.”
Redwine-Bryant joined OSU as a walk-on before eventually earning a scholarship. He was listed as a linebacker but got the majority of his playing time on special teams. He recorded 17 tackles and an interception that fell one yard short of a touchdown in the 2019 season.
He didn’t see an abundance of playing time at OSU, but is confident that he can prove his worth if given a shot at the next level.
“I think the first thing you should look at is definitely the versatility that I have,” Redwine-Bryant said. “I can be a long snapper, linebacker, fullback — wherever you need me basically. I can fill that spot and you wouldn’t lose anything to it. I think the second thing you should also see is a guy that’s going to be willing to learn. One thing that separates me a lot from a lot of people is my willingness to learn different things whenever you need me to and that’s what I always did at Oklahoma State.”
Redwine-Bryant had to learn how to improvise his training around this time last year. Trinity has a video of him doing squats in the street while walking with dumbbells strapped to his legs, and his four-year-old sister imitating him.
That’s what training for a shot at the NFL looks like in the middle of a pandemic.
The sports world started to shut down days after Redwine-Bryant participated in last year’s Pro Day at OSU. All the gyms were closed, which forced him to improvise with homemade workouts at his mother’s house.
Redwine-Bryant decided he needed an in-home gym to continue training for his dream of making an NFL roster. All his mother had was a treadmill, an elliptical and a chin-up bar. Redwine-Bryant’s girlfriend and former OSU softball player Sam Show was also at the house training for her professional career while his brother Alex trained for the police academy.
All of the workout equipment was sold out by the time they got to the stores so Redwine-Bryant instead bought some sand to put in buckets and hooked them to the ends of his mother’s 25-pound weight bar for squats. The elementary school across from Trinity’s house had a big field where Redwine-Bryant practiced his shuttle runs and receiving skills. He kept the training going even with the limited resources.
“It was insane the lengths he would go to keep up everything,” Trinity said. “It was just crazy to me but he did it every day.”
Redwine-Bryant still didn’t get his chance. The pandemic limited his opportunities to showcase himself, and he’s taking another shot at it this year.
“Teams started shutting down their whole training camps for guys like me to go into teams and have a little workout to see if I can make the team,” Redwine-Bryant said. “Those opportunities were canceled. My initial thought was like, 'hey I’m out,' I guess. I don’t know what else to do, this is tough. But then something sparked and I was like, I can get a second chance at this because it wasn’t really like a fair shot. So why not just work towards it? I have more time this year to start working towards my goal so why not just push onto it and start pushing through.”
Redwine-Bryant orchestrated a team to help with his training. Texas alum and former NFL defensive end Tim Crowder has been his speed coach, and helped cut his 40-yard dash time from last year’s 4.72 seconds to a 4.64 during this year’s Pro Day.
“Maybe it's just minuscule, you know, but to me it’s a huge difference and it definitely shows on paper the different type of athlete that you are when you hit a 4.6 compared to a 4.7. Also the weight room training. Tim Crowder also set up a plan specifically for me just to maintain my strength and my explosiveness.”
Redwine-Bryant is currently training in Austin and Trinity said his agent is hopeful that he’ll get a shot this time. Redwine-Bryant is also optimistic because he expects to have a few opportunities to participate in workouts for teams, which he couldn’t do last year.
“I know there were some teams that talked to his agent prior to Pro Day, so we’re crossing our fingers,” Trinity said. “I hope for him that the opportunity comes, because he doesn’t deserve it just because he’s my kid. He’s done the work. He’s put in the effort and he always has. I’m hoping that as the underdog he’s able to write off the final chapter.”