Redwine-Bryant hoping to go from former OSU walk-on to NFL athlete

Redwine-Bryant still didn’t get his chance. The pandemic limited his opportunities to showcase himself, and he’s taking another shot at it this year.

“Teams started shutting down their whole training camps for guys like me to go into teams and have a little workout to see if I can make the team,” Redwine-Bryant said. “Those opportunities were canceled. My initial thought was like, 'hey I’m out,' I guess. I don’t know what else to do, this is tough. But then something sparked and I was like, I can get a second chance at this because it wasn’t really like a fair shot. So why not just work towards it? I have more time this year to start working towards my goal so why not just push onto it and start pushing through.”

Redwine-Bryant orchestrated a team to help with his training. Texas alum and former NFL defensive end Tim Crowder has been his speed coach, and helped cut his 40-yard dash time from last year’s 4.72 seconds to a 4.64 during this year’s Pro Day.

“Maybe it's just minuscule, you know, but to me it’s a huge difference and it definitely shows on paper the different type of athlete that you are when you hit a 4.6 compared to a 4.7. Also the weight room training. Tim Crowder also set up a plan specifically for me just to maintain my strength and my explosiveness.”